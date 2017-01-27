New captain Martin, following in his father's footsteps at Portsalon

The new captain at Portsalon Golf Club, Martin Blaney, said it will be an honour for him to be captain in 2017.

Indeed, his election as captain at the club AGM sees Martin follow in the footsteps of his father who was captain at Portsalon Golf Club in 1973 and again in 1991.

Martin takes over from outgoing captain, John Logue. Sheila Horner is the new lady captain and club president is Andy Boland.

Here's the weekly report from Portsalon, and the news from some of the other clubs in the county:

Portsalon

There was a large turnout at Portsalon Golf Club for the club’s AGM which was held on Friday night last. On calling the meeting to order the club President Garret Horkan asked all the members present to observe a minute's silence in memory of all the members and friends who passed away during the year.

The outgoing Captain John Logue said being captain was an honour that he will not forget. Over the year lot of work has gone into the continued development of the course and we were indeed honoured and privileged to have the services of Paul Mc Ginley and his team.

He congratulated everyone who contributed to the success of Portsalon Golf Club in 2016. He thanked the Lady Captain and the ladies committee for all their help and assistance and also

his family for all their help and encouragement.

He then proposed Martin Blaney as the incoming Captain for 2017. In taking up the ‘’Black Jacket’’ Martin Blaney thanked John Logue for all his work for Portsalon Golf Club and indeed set him a very high standard for him to follow. He said that it was indeed an honour for him to be appointed Captain of Portsalon, a club steeped in history. He said it was a special honour for him to follow in his father's footsteps as he held the position in 1973 and 1991.

The new captain congratulated the greens staff on the course improvements and said it would be one of his goals to see the club advance in the Golf Digest top 100 courses in Ireland.

He wished the incoming Lady Captain Sheila Horner success in this her year as captain.

The captain then proposed Mick Mc Glynn for the position as vice captain.

On the night there were two council positions up for election and with only two names going forward Pat Flynn and Joe Hensey were elected.

The following officers were elected: Secretary Patrick Mc Bride, Treasurer John Matherson.

The AGM also confimed Cathal Toland and Peter Doherty as honorary members of Portsalon Golf Club.

Club President

Garret Horkan, the outgoing Club President, thanked the members for their support on his election in 2015 and said that was a special honour for him to have served as Presiden.

He proposed Andy Boland as the incoming President for the next two year term. On accepting the position Andy congratulated Garret for his contribution to the club



Thank you

As once again the Portsalon golf course was closed due to heavy frost on Friday and Saturday, Frank Casey, Rosapenna Golf Resort, came to the rescue by allowing Portsalon members to have access to the course.The members of Portsalon wish to express their thanks for his genorisity.

Drive In

The Captains Martin Blaney and Shelia Horner will be joined by our new President Andy Boland for the traditional drive-in on Sunday, 5th February. Members are asked to record their names on sheets which are on the club noticeboard.

Mulroy Winter Links

The two remaining Mulroy Links to be staged at Portsalon Golf Course will be on Saturday 4th and 18th February. Members are reminded that the time sheet is in operation so contact 0749159459 to confirm your time.

Events

On Saturday, January 28th there is an open gents stableford competition; on Sunday 29th a members competition and on Wednesday 1st February an open 18 hole stableford event.

Gaeltacht League

Portsalon's Gaeltacht League title challenge resumes with home matches against Cruit Island on Saturday 28th and against Cloughaneely on Saturday, 11th February.

GAOTH DOBHAIR

Emmet McGee won the men's competition at the weekend with a solid 66. The 10 handicapper pipped young in-form player Padraig Beag O Dochartaigh who also had a 66. In third was Anthony Doherty and his new driver shaft with 67. Cathal Og took gross with 71 while the nines went to Anthony Sweeney with 33 and James Tiger Sweeney with 29.

Michael Rodgers took the category with 68.

Two day this weekend.

The AGM will take place on Friday, February 3rd at 8pm. There is a box in the clubhouse for any proposals.

Senior golf will commence again in the first week of February.

Rosapenna

The course was closed on Sunday due to the heavy frost, as a result there was no club competition.

The Old Tom Morris Links is closed for all play until further notice. The Sandy Hills Links is in play for all members and visitors with the following local rule in place - A ball that finishes on the fairway must be lifted and placed in the semi rough on either side. A ball in the semi rough or rough must be played as it lies. A putter may be used from the fairway. Club length placing applies on the fairway if using a putter.

Gaeltacht League

Rosapenna will host Dunfanaghy over the Sandy Hills Links on Saturday, January 28th from the 1st tee at 9am.

Mulroy Links

The venues for early 2017 have been rescheduled as follows -

Sat 4th Feb at Portsalon

Sat 18th Feb at Portsalon

Sat 4th Mar at Rosapenna

Sat 25th Mar at Rosapenna

Please contact Portsalon Golf Links direct on 074-915-9459 re all tee time enquires for February 4th.

North-West Alliance

The North-West Alliance will visit Rosapenna on Saturday, February 4th. The first tee will be reserved from 8.30am - 11.50am.

Golfsure Personal Golf Insurance

The golfsure insurance premium is €27 for 2017/18 and is payable in the Pavilion Golf Shop by March 31st.

Up coming competitions/events -

January: Saturday 28th - Rosapenna v Dunfanaghy (Gaeltacht League)

Sunday 29th - Gents Competition (club)

February: Saturday 4th - North-West Alliance

Sunday 5th- Gents Competition (club).



Dunfanaghy

There was another amazing weekend of weather in Dunfanaghy, a bit cold and frosty to start the day off, but it didn’t take long for the scoring to start heating up. It was a close finish on all three days with only a few points difference between the top three positions.

Results: Wednesday, 18th January,

Open Stableford, 1st Seamus McCauley 42pts, 2nd Seamus Clerkin 38pts Bot, Gross Paul O’Reilly 31pts,

3rd Martin Leonard 38pts Bot, Cat John McGettigan 38pts, Css 37pts

Saturday, 21st January, Gents Singles Open, 1st Peter Smyth 42pts, 2nd Oisin Friel 41pts Bot, Gross Niall Carroll 34pts, 3rd Kevin McBride 41pts Bot, Cat Kevin Ward 40pts, 1st 9 Charles Roarty Jnr 21pts, 2nd 9 Mark Maguire 22pts, Css 37pts

Sunday, 22nd January, Gents Club Singles, 1st William McCallion 43pts,

2nd Derek Porter 41pts bot, Gross Daniel McColgan 35pts, 3rd Collan Keegan 41pts bot, Cat Connie Ferry 38pts bot, 1st 9 Cyril Robinson 21pts bot, 2nd 9 Tim Ryan 22pts bot.

Dunfanaghy Ladies



Deborah Moore won last week's 14 hole competition with 29 pts, and Heather Hamilton won the Saturday 18 hole stableford competition with 34 pts. Css 36 pts.

Next weekend there is an open Team of Four Yellow Ball competition, any combination - book on line or phone the clubhouse.

Donegal ETB Golf Society

The Society's fourth outing for the 2016/17 season was held in the Donegal GC, Murvagh on Saturday, January 7th.

Tommy Greally, who is no stranger to seeing big numbers in his day to day work in AIB, Ballybofey, certainly found some to aid his cause in claiming victory in the Stableford scoring.

Our thanks to everyone who came along and to Donegal GC for their hospitality.

Results:

1st Tommy Greally 41 points

2nd Eanna ÓMainín 39 points

3rd Paddy McDaid 38 points

Retired Staff Prize Alex Harkin 36 points

Category IV Prize Jim McGlynn 37 points

Captain, Gareth Doherty would like to remind all schools and centres that newcomers, irrespective of their golfing ability, are most welcome to join this excellent society.

Membership conditions are available on ETB Intranet Site or by contacting Society P.R.O. Marcel McCafferty (marcelmccafferty@donegaletb.ie) or Captain 2016/17 Gareth Doherty (garethdoherty@hotmail.com).

Our next outing is to Ballyliffin GC on Saturday, 11th March.

Letterkenny

The most important award on any Donegal sportsperson’s calendar is happening tomorrow night, Friday, 27th January, at the Mt. Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, when the annual Donegal Sportstar Awards are presented.

In golf, the only ‘personal’ nominations are for three juvenile golfers from Letterkenny GC.



Driving their club forward into the future of golf are nominees Patrick Page, Michael Shiel and Phillip Cassidy, seasoned junior and juvenile members of Letterkenny Golf Club and stalwarts of the club’s Donegal Boys and Fred Daly teams for the past number of years.

2016 has been both an exciting and exasperating year for the lads, with disappointment mixed with exhilaration for, having been defeated in the final of the Donegal Boys Championship team matchplay, individually they have built a reputation for themselves in all types of competitive golf.

Hoping to achieve a ‘double’ for the club, as they had done for themselves in 2016, is the Kevin Kiely led Letterkenny Golf Club Seniors Team who retained the Donegal Seniors Team Matchplay Championship Trophy for the second year and are also the only golfing team nominated for an award, proving that Letterkenny is now at the foremost of any and all golf protruding from Donegal.

So, wishing all our nominees every success at Friday night's awards ceremony and best wishes from all club members.