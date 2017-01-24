Aodh Ruadh dinner dance picture gallery

Aodh Ruadh had their annual awards night on Saturday night in Dorrian's Imperial Hotel and John Travers was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame.

Involved with the club for well over 40 years, John became secretary in 1974, and he has been to the forefront of the club ever since, representing them at Co. Board level and he also had a short spell as a member of the Ulster Council.

Speaking after receiving his award, Mr. Travers, said it was nice to be honoured, but what was more important was the future and he felt that the club was on a very sound footing at the moment.

He complimented the officer boards over the last ten years in bringing the club through a difficult period and he felt they were well situated now going forward.

MC for the night, once again, was the inimitable Sean Perry, who kept the awards part of the night brisk.

Among those honoured were young minor footballers and hurlers who won Ulster titles; the club's senior team, who were winners of Division Three of the All County League; the Ladies who won league honours in Division Two as well as the individual awards.

Appreciation awards were received by outgoing senior team management, Peter Gallagher and James O'Donnell as well as Terence McShea and Mick McGrath, who had been involved at Co. Executive level.

AWARD WINNERS

Young Ladies Player of the Year, Mary Flora Scott.

Young Hurler of the Year, Stephen Anderson

Hurler of the Year, Ciaran Kilgallon

U-21 Footballer of the Year, Eamonn McGrath.

Reserve Footballer of the Year, Christopher Goan

Senior Player of the Year, Michael Ward

Club Person of the Year, Chris Kelly

Hall of Fame recipient, John Travers

SEE THURSDAY'S DONEGAL DEMOCRAT FOR SPECIAL FEATURE ON JOHN TRAVERS