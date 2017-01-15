Dunfanaghy host very successful boxing tournament

Dunfanaghy Boxing Club staged a very successful Boxing Tournament against a Donegal Derry Select in the Ozanam Community Centre in Dunfanaghy on Saturday night last.

It was a very exciting nights boxing with 15 bouts down for decision on the night. The Results were as follows: (Dunfanaghy names first)

Conor Durning lost to Matthew Carlin Dunree when referee stopped the contest in round 2 of a very exciting contest

Cormac Hall lost to Josh McDonagh Dunree by split decision

Bernie McDonagh beat Brendan O’Hagan Raphoe by split decision

Killian Durning beat Troy Bell Oakleaf Derry by a unanimous decision

Adam Hall beat Joe Harkin Letterkenny by split decision

Bernie McDonagh beat Conor Gordon Letterkenny by unanimous decision

Odhrán Doogan beat Owen Ward Letterkenny

Odhrán McGinley beat Martin Conaghey Letterkenny in the last bout before the interval.

In the first fight of the second half Dunfanaghy’s Ciara Craig took on Irish Champion Chloe McDaid from the Illies Golden Gloves in an exciting no decision contest.

Conor McGee beat Eilis McGuinness from Ballyshannon,

Sean Kelly beat Adam Enfield Letterkenny

Seanna Jackson lost to Michael O’Donnell Letterkenny

Paddy Scott beat Cormac Logue Letterkenny

Oisin Wallace Dungloe lost to Liam McMonagle Raphoe and Danny Boyle Dungloe beat anny Doogan Raphoe.

The large crowd in attendance enjoyed a great night's boxing and the Boxer of the Night Award went to Killian Durning from Dunfanaghy for his performance against Troy Bell from Derry. This award was judged by former Dunfanaghy boxer Peter Sweeney.

The event was sponsored by Jim Duffy and Seamus Sweeney whom the Dunfanaghy Boxing Club would like to say a sincere thank you. The MC was Peter O’Donnell, Timekeeper Neil Gallagher, Medical Officer Eamom Harkin, First Aid Maggie McCarron.

The Referee/Judges were James McCarron, Michael McDermott, Jerry Wilson and Pat Quinn. The other Judges were Thomas McCarron Carrigart, Paul McGettigan, Denis McCann, Danny Cannon and Packie Mullay.

The Trophies were presented by Teresa McGinley.

Dunfanaghy Boxing Club would also like to thank all the boxers, coaches and Officials who turned out on the night and everyone who turned out to support the show and make it a success.