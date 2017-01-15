Photo Gallery: Williamson wins Carrigans 5k

Paul Williamson of City of Derry Spartans was first home in the Carrigans 5k, the first in the Lifford Strabane AC series.

Gary Slevin, City of Derry, was second home while Conor McDevitt, Foyle Valley was third.

The Lifford Strabane AC thank MIchael and Patricia O'Donnell from the Carraig Inn for the use of their facilities, Frank McGurk for the use of car parking at CCCP and Pat Carlin for First Aid.

A big thank you also to everyone who brought in refreshments - really appreciated. Thanks to all the stewards and everyone from the club who helped out today.

Finally, thanks to Liam Daly and Dalys XL Supermarket Lifford for their continued sponsorship of the Series.

Next race in Strabane on Sunday 29th January.

FULL RESULTS

1 John Paul Williamson City of Derry Spartans 157 15:32 15:33 M

2 Gary Slevin City of Derry Spartans 158 15:55 15:55 M

3 Conor McDevitt Foyle Valley AC 61 17:25 17:26 M

4 Dave Slater Enniskillen RC 142 17:36 17:36 M

5 James Stevenson Lifford Strabane AC 206 17:45 17:46 M

6 Brandon McGrinder Lifford Strabane AC 223 18:05 18:05 M

7 Colm Mullan Acorns AC 76 18:07 18:08 M

8 Clint Doherty 24/7 182 18:12 18:12 M

9 Paul Dillon Lifford Strabane AC 165 18:15 18:16 M

10 Joe Coyle Ramelton 240 18:19 18:22 M

11 michael mc grinder Lifford Strabane AC 197 18:36 18:38 M

12 John Acheson 103 18:46 18:48 M

13 gary mc fadden Foyle Valley AC 62 18:49 18:50 M

14 damian quinn Omagh Harriers 59 19:01 19:02 M

15 andy mc inroy 57 19:04 19:07 M

16 david russell 46 19:06 19:12 M

17 jack moore 63 19:13 19:13 M

18 Michael Duncan Lifford Strabane AC 13 19:16 19:17 M

19 Aaron McGrath Lifford Strabane AC 32 19:22 19:24 M

20 Enya Haigney Omagh Harriers 64 19:28 19:28 F

21 Martin Dunleavy Foyle Valley AC 102 19:31 19:33 M

22 barry mackey Letterkenny AC 83 19:35 19:36 M

23 gary neely Swanlings 262 19:38 19:40 M

24 drew doherty Finn Valley AC 88 19:39 19:41 M

25 Leoni Mullen Lifford Strabane AC 86 19:43 19:44 F

26 Raymond Hoynes Lifford Strabane AC 17 19:44 19:46 M

27 Amy McDaid Derry Track Club 72 19:46 19:47 F

28 andy leighton Convoy AC 85 19:51 19:53 M

29 Oliver Barrett Lifford Strabane AC 1 19:51 19:54 M

30 John Coyle Lifford Strabane AC 94 19:49 19:54 M

31 Troy Hegarty Convoy AC 273 19:59 20:00 M

32 rodney orr 45 19:56 20:01 M

33 toni moore 66 20:07 20:07 F

34 bobby collins Carmen Runners 82 20:05 20:08 M

35 Martin Jordan Convoy AC 272 20:10 20:12 M

36 Michael Walsh Enniskillen RC 135 20:09 20:12 M

37 wilson craig Lifford Strabane AC 266 20:13 20:13 M

38 David McNulty Lifford Strabane AC 208 20:15 20:16 M

39 Stephen Kelly Owen Roes GAA 130 20:13 20:18 M

40 Gerard Campbell Lifford Strabane AC 3 20:20 20:21 M

41 Dessie Gallen KCR 106 20:25 20:26 M

42 Conn Tinney Owen Roes GAA 131 20:29 20:33 M

43 paul lee Letterkenny AC 257 20:33 20:35 M

44 morgan owens 69 20:34 20:35 F

45 Kieran Coyle KCR 122 20:35 20:36 M

46 Pat Brady 24/7 201 20:36 20:38 M

47 Charlie Dooher Melvin WJR 109 20:33 20:41 M

48 Geoff Sproule Lifford Strabane AC 42 20:40 20:42 M

49 Michelle Hunter Finn Valley AC 123 20:44 20:47 F

50 Stephen Burns 221 20:44 20:47 M

51 conor moore 70 20:46 20:47 M

52 Gillian Marley Milford AC 267 20:46 20:49 F

53 curly coyle Ramelton 243 20:47 20:50 M

54 Shaun Wogan 222 20:49 20:54 M

55 adam green 53 21:00 21:02 M

56 Iggy Houston Melvin WJR 177 21:05 21:06 M

57 Angus Hunter 168 21:05 21:06 M

58 Gerard Crawford Lifford Strabane AC 220 21:07 21:07 M

59 pauric mc ginley 84 21:06 21:08 M

60 Eugene Langan Finn Valley AC 176 21:10 21:15 M

61 sarah broderick 67 21:15 21:17 F

62 Joe Deans Lifford Strabane AC 11 21:15 21:20 M

63 Barry French Lifford Strabane AC 51 21:25 21:33 M

64 Joe McNulty Lifford Strabane AC 178 21:34 21:36 M

65 Linda Emery Aghyaran Athletic 124 21:33 21:36 F

66 paul curran 44 21:37 21:37 M

67 Adrian Marsh 104 21:34 21:38 M

68 ita kelly Lifford Strabane AC 87 21:39 21:40 F

69 john whorskey Milford AC 241 21:38 21:41 M

70 Irene Clements 1Zero1 136 21:39 21:42 F

71 kevi coyle Ramelton 242 21:39 21:42 M

72 Dympna Houston Lifford Strabane AC 172 21:41 21:43 F

73 Stephen McCrory Hillbillies 233 21:44 21:46 M

74 Chris Cuskelly Lifford Strabane AC 8 21:48 21:48 M

75 Paul McNamee Lifford Strabane AC 36 21:45 21:48 M

76 Fintan Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 132 21:52 21:55 M

77 Darren Toland 271 21:51 21:58 M

78 damian downey Inishowen AC 81 21:53 22:00 M

79 Amanda Monaghan 91 22:01 22:04 F

80 mark connolly Finn Valley AC 261 22:03 22:06 M

81 Padraig MagLoinsigh Lifford Strabane AC 24 22:04 22:08 M

82 chris ashmore Run For Fun Letterkenny 152 22:05 22:08 M

83 richard raymond Letterkenny AC 141 22:11 22:14 M

84 Michael Logue 160 22:11 22:17 M

85 Ciaran Logue Lifford Strabane AC 159 22:12 22:17 M

86 Patsy McHugh 219 22:11 22:18 M

87 mark donaghey Melvin WJR 89 22:18 22:21 M

88 hugo doherty Lifford Strabane AC 155 22:16 22:23 M

89 roy hunter Drumoghill Running Club 56 22:20 22:24 M

90 jarlath mc nulty 71 22:19 22:26 M

91 Paul Walter Run For Fun Letterkenny 162 22:27 22:27 M

92 Eugene McAleer Mourne Derg Athletic 139 22:22 22:28 M

93 Glenn Gallagher 118 22:25 22:29 M

94 Mark Roulston 119 22:25 22:30 M

95 Rachel Friel 92 22:28 22:31 F

96 paul duddy Melvin WJR 250 22:31 22:39 M

97 deirdre haigney Derry Track Club 65 22:38 22:39 F

98 gerry dunbar Lifford Strabane AC 79 22:34 22:41 M

99 Paul Houston Lifford Strabane AC 171 22:46 22:50 M

100 Harry Doherty Run For Buns 231 22:50 22:51 M

101 Maria McElroy Melvin WJR 101 22:48 22:52 F

102 Stephen Kelly Lifford Strabane AC 20 22:49 22:57 M

103 kevin blakely Melvin WJR 180 22:53 22:57 M

104 Harvey Mullen Lifford Strabane AC 244 22:57 23:01 M

105 Tiernan Kelly 111 23:01 23:01 M

106 Carmel Hoynes Lifford Strabane AC 16 23:01 23:06 F

107 Martin Kelly Lifford Strabane AC 18 22:51 23:08 M

108 Paul Crawford Lifford Strabane AC 6 23:02 23:11 M

109 Frank McGettigan 235 23:12 23:12 M

110 declan mc aleer 75 23:10 23:16 M

111 Linda Walsh Enniskillen RC 134 23:14 23:17 F

112 fintan o hagan Castlefinn Running 185 23:13 23:18 M

113 Liam Marley Milford AC 268 23:19 23:19 M

114 Paul Griffin Lifford Strabane AC 138 23:17 23:21 M

115 Terence Quinn Raphoe Road Runners 270 23:18 23:22 M

116 sean gallagher 147 23:15 23:23 M

117 liam cleary Lifford Strabane AC 74 23:20 23:26 M

118 Eamon Toland SLCC 107 23:22 23:27 M

119 Damian Monaghan Lifford Strabane AC 127 23:20 23:28 M

120 Decky Duffy Melvin WJR 113 23:22 23:30 M

121 Hugh Patton Lifford Strabane AC 40 23:23 23:31 M

122 pius doherty Lifford Strabane AC 60 23:23 23:31 M

123 Anthony Kelly 110 23:29 23:32 M

124 liam daly Lifford Strabane AC 151 23:29 23:33 M

125 Veronika McGillian Lifford Strabane AC 30 23:26 23:34 F

126 Michael Friel SLCC 112 23:34 23:38 M

127 alan mailey Convoy AC 190 23:29 23:39 M

128 paul duddy 254 23:27 23:40 M

129 paul woods 144 23:30 23:46 M

130 Ursula Coyle Lifford Strabane AC 4 23:41 23:46 F

131 Deborah Conroy Lifford Strabane AC 129 23:42 23:47 F

132 tommy doherty Drumoghill Running Club 188 23:34 23:48 M

133 Roisin Friel McGinley Lifford Strabane AC 14 23:47 23:53 F

134 Dean Spencer Run For Fun Letterkenny 164 23:49 23:53 M

135 Claire Keys Lifford Strabane AC 23 23:48 23:53 F

136 Aidan McGrath Lifford Strabane AC 33 23:54 23:59 M

137 elaine mc goldrick Castlefinn Running 251 23:55 24:00 F

138 Sharon Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 133 23:59 24:04 F

139 Andrea Porter Lifford Strabane AC 98 24:02 24:07 F

140 Joe Gallen KCR 121 23:59 24:07 M

141 Vincent Lafferty 236 24:08 24:13 M

142 Brian Dillon 161 24:10 24:17 M

143 eugene boyle Castlefinn Running 187 24:14 24:18 M

144 martin mc ginley 156 24:15 24:22 M

145 raymond mc govan 239 24:14 24:22 M

146 eamonn mc connell Castlefinn Running 184 24:18 24:23 M

147 gerard crawford 238 24:18 24:25 M

148 Eddie Breslin Lifford Strabane AC 2 24:22 24:29 M

149 Alan Redstone Clady 173 24:26 24:36 M

150 Rhonda Green Lifford Strabane AC 15 24:29 24:38 F

151 Evelyn McGeehin Finn Valley Fit for Life 174 24:34 24:40 F

152 carl houston Castlefinn Running 186 24:36 24:40 M

153 seamus mc ateer Lifford Strabane AC 73 24:35 24:43 M

154 gary mc monagle Blast 143 24:36 24:49 M

155 Dee Griffin Convoy AC 229 24:40 24:52 F

156 John Corcoran Men On the Move 199 24:45 24:55 M

157 seamus sharkey 58 24:42 24:55 M

158 Chris McCay Melvin WJR 126 24:51 25:01 M

159 Kieran Neeson KCR 108 24:55 25:03 M

160 Jordan Roulston Convoy AC 170 24:49 25:03 M

161 Gloria Donaghey Finn Valley AC 117 25:00 25:05 F

162 Danny Burns Lifford Strabane AC 179 25:03 25:11 M

163 Eileen Crawford Lifford Strabane AC 5 25:10 25:15 F

164 Katelyn Stevenson Lifford Strabane AC 207 25:21 25:24 F

165 annmarie roche Run For Fun Letterkenny 149 25:25 25:30 F

166 Stephen Crawford Lifford Strabane AC 137 25:18 25:32 M

167 mel mc kinney 183 25:28 25:39 M

168 Gerry Ward 232 25:28 25:42 M

169 Yvonne McGillian Lifford Strabane AC 31 25:39 25:48 F

170 bridgeen doherty Run For Fun Letterkenny 192 25:44 25:49 F

171 Catherine Quigley Lifford Strabane AC 41 25:43 25:52 F

172 Mary Martin Finn Valley AC 175 25:50 25:57 F

173 Sam Faulkner Run For Fun Letterkenny 204 25:51 25:59 M

174 Clara Mullen Lifford Strabane AC 245 25:52 26:01 F

175 Mary Mullen Lifford Strabane AC 39 25:53 26:02 F

176 Mark McCurdy Lifford Strabane AC 27 25:58 26:04 M

177 Matthew Doran 115 25:59 26:08 M

178 Amanda Heaney Melvin WJR 166 26:07 26:10 F

179 Emma Bates Convoy AC 169 26:03 26:12 F

180 Garbh Maguire Melvin WJR 95 26:04 26:14 M

181 Lawrence Doherty Lifford Strabane AC 12 26:06 26:16 M

182 Angela Doran 116 26:11 26:20 F

183 Megan Quinn Raphoe Road Runners 269 26:16 26:20 F

184 Steven Sheridan 218 26:03 26:20 M

185 james gallagher Men On the Move 49 26:18 26:29 M

186 David Meehan Lifford Strabane AC 38 26:19 26:29 M

187 marie gibson Run For Fun Letterkenny 153 26:30 26:35 F

188 Linda McDaid Inishowen AC 210 26:27 26:39 F

189 danny doherty 193 26:28 26:42 M

190 ryan henderson Lifford Strabane AC 146 26:37 26:43 M

191 Janet Harper Mourne Derg Athletic 217 26:49 26:54 F

192 Maria McElwaine Inishowen AC 213 26:42 26:55 F

193 Alisha Cuskelly Lifford Strabane AC 7 26:56 26:58 F

194 breda ohagan Run For Fun Letterkenny 150 26:47 27:00 F

195 Paula Jansen Finn Valley AC 163 26:56 27:03 F

196 Shaun O'Donnell Swanlings 234 26:49 27:06 M

197 Clare Molloy 200 26:56 27:06 F

198 lorraine mc grinder Lifford Strabane AC 198 27:02 27:11 F

199 sarah mc laughlin Convoy AC 263 27:00 27:13 F

200 Oliver gallagher Men On the Move 47 27:14 27:23 M

201 Marcus alexander Men On the Move 48 27:22 27:33 M

202 Jay Walsh Lifford Strabane AC 43 27:29 27:39 M

203 Rosemary Parkinson Convoy AC 230 27:27 27:40 F

204 Ellie McCurdy Lifford Strabane AC 25 27:36 27:44 F

205 Mickey McCurdy Lifford Strabane AC 29 27:37 27:45 M

206 Tanya Hall Convoy AC 50 27:34 27:46 F

207 george boyce 252 27:31 27:47 M

208 fidelma mullaney Run For Fun Letterkenny 191 27:38 27:51 F

209 Stephen Kerlin Lifford Strabane AC 22 27:41 27:52 M

210 kathleen craig Lifford Strabane AC 264 27:56 28:07 F

211 Hazel Long Raphoe Road Runners 214 28:16 28:23 F

212 Martin Rouse Lifford Strabane AC 128 28:29 28:33 M

213 Angelo Gillen Men On the Move 274 28:21 28:35 M

214 kiera green Lifford Strabane AC 52 28:34 28:37 F

215 john craig Lifford Strabane AC 265 28:26 28:37 M

216 Shauna Kelly Raphoe Road Runners 215 28:34 28:42 F

217 adam donaghey Melvin WJR 90 28:43 28:45 M

218 sarah hunter Drumoghill Running Club 54 28:33 28:47 F

219 lorraine arbuckle Melvin WJR 194 28:44 28:56 F

220 donna gallagher Run For Fun Letterkenny 154 28:46 28:59 F

221 Michelle Donaghy Inishowen AC 212 28:48 29:00 F

222 catherine malone Run For Fun Letterkenny 148 28:54 29:00 F

223 Elaine Quinn Melvin WJR 93 28:56 29:08 F

224 Orla McElwee Melvin WJR 97 28:59 29:11 F

225 Mairead Maguire Melvin WJR 99 28:59 29:11 F

226 Billy Doherty Owen Roes 249 29:06 29:21 M

227 William Doherty Owen Roes 248 29:07 29:21 M

228 decky smith Lifford Strabane AC 181 29:09 29:24 M

229 kathy mc beth Lifford Strabane AC 195 29:22 29:33 F

230 Laura Fowler Lifford Strabane AC Glenelly 237 29:24 29:34 F

231 teresa kirk Lifford Strabane AC Glenelly 255 29:25 29:34 F

232 Ann Strain Convoy AC 226 29:23 29:35 F

233 Lisa Kerlin Lifford Strabane AC 21 29:31 29:44 F

234 Orla McNulty Lifford Strabane AC 37 29:34 29:47 F

235 Declan McCallion Lifford Strabane AC 120 30:05 30:13 M

236 Mark Gavin 228 30:09 30:21 M

237 Joe Gavin 227 30:11 30:22 M

238 John Kerlin 205 30:18 30:23 M

239 Kay Bonner Convoy AC 225 30:26 30:39 F

240 brendan logue 145 30:46 31:02 M

241 mary hegarty-brogan Run For Fun Letterkenny 189 30:57 31:10 F

242 Gerard Sharkey Swanlings 125 31:16 31:27 M

243 john mc brearty 68 32:04 32:17 M

244 Eileen Maguire Melvin WJR 96 32:08 32:19 F

245 eddie shields 140 32:37 32:52 M

246 Marie downey Inishowen AC 80 32:54 33:07 F

247 Martina Callaghan Inishowen AC 105 33:16 33:27 F

248 debra clawson Drumoghill Running Club 55 33:20 33:35 F

249 rosemary connolly Aghyaran Athletic 260 34:34 34:39 F

250 Eve Anne McCarron Raphoe Road Runners 100 34:52 35:00 F

251 Denise Langan Lifford Strabane AC 209 34:51 35:01 F

252 Katrina McDaid 224 36:26 36:35 F

253 Caroline Cunningham 211 37:29 37:40 F

254 richie kelly Derry Track Club 196 37:29 37:41 M

255 Mary Meehan 202 38:43 38:58 F

256 Pauline O Kane Lifford Strabane AC Glenelly 253 39:08 39:17 F

257 Edel Crossan 246 39:27 39:45 F

258 Harry Crossan 247 39:30 39:48 M

259 muireann mc bride Lifford Strabane AC 77 40:06 40:12 F

260 catherine mc bride Lifford Strabane AC 78 40:08 40:15 F

261 Neil Meehan 203 40:17 40:32 M

262 megan mc glinchey Lifford Strabane AC Glenelly 256 41:15 41:25 F

263 Debbie Deans Lifford Strabane AC 10 42:53 43:12 F

264 Rhonda Porter Lifford Strabane AC 167 43:02 43:21 F

265 bernadine madden KCR 259 43:49 44:02 F

266 neil madden KCR 258 43:51 44:03 M

267 Dermot Harper Mourne Derg Athletic 216 M

268 Gerard Porter Melvin WJR 114 M

269 Patrick Sweeney Lifford Strabane AC 300 M

270 Neil Sweeney 301 M

271 Maura Sweeney 302 F