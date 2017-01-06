Bernard Foy is the new Captain at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club

Congratulations to Bernard Foy and Kaye Stewart, the new captains at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club, who got 2017 off to a great start with their Captain's Drive-in at the weekend.

Best of luck to Bernard and Kaye for their year ahead.

Here's a round-up of all that's been happening across the county this week - and you can check out our photo gallery from some of our clubs.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Well, 2017 has arrived, and what lies ahead sure who knows. All we can hope for is good health, happiness and as golfers, good weather.

January 1st brought with it some precipitation but not enough to dampen spirits for the Captains Drive In. A large crowd gathered to see our new Captain Bernard Foy hit the first Drive of the New Year followed by Lady Captain Kaye Stewart and President John Bradley. A nine hole competition was then played by all and winning with an excellent score of 24pts was Tony Griffin. If memory serves me correct, Tony also posted an excellent score at the Captain's Drive In last year. Second spot was won by Christy Brogan 21pts and 3rd place went to Michael Hynes 20pts.

Other Results:

Tue 27th Dec. 1st Nett: Thomas McMenamin (18) 40pts, 2nd Nett: Denis McClean (18) 37pts, Gross: Roger Campbell (6) 31pts, Senior: Denis O'Connor (20) 34pts

Thursday, 29th Dec Fourball Aggregate Open, 1st Nett: Mark Reilly (10), Bryan Reilly (7) 127; 2nd Nett: Denis McClean (18), Pauric McGeehan (13) 133.

Friday, 30th Dec. 3 Ball Rumble.

1st Nett: Ivan Stewart (12), John Bradley (16), Hugh Temple (19) 84pts

2nd Nett: Trevor Robb (16), Bob McFeely (15) Christy Brogan (13) 83pts; 3rd Nett: P.J. McGowan (14) Paddy McNulty (14) Cathal McHugh (19) 81pts; 4th Nett John McMenamin (9)Fergus McMenamin (14) Des Kelly (18) 80pts; 5th Nett: John Costello (26) Karl McCafferty (18) John Fleming (20) 80pts

Sat 31st Dec. Sweep, 1st Nett: Joe Patton (28) 40pts, 2nd Nett: Savio O'Neill (22) 39pts, Gross: John McMenamin (9) 29pts, 3rd Nett: Colm Gardiner (14) 39pts

Usual competitions this week.

Quiz will be on as usual every Wednesday night in the clubhouse.

Haiti Charity Fund

The 14-hole charity competition will continue in Narin and Portnoo Golf Club again this Friday, 6th January with tee booked from 10.30am. The winner of last week's competition was John Molloy with 28 pts. Mark Diver was second on a bot with 27.

Thanks to Narin and Portnoo and also to all who supported this worthy cause. We are well on our way to our target of €1,000.

Rosapenna

Results: The club competition played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Wednesday, December 28th was won by Kevin McCrystal (12) with 39pts, the runner up was Hugh McClafferty (14) with 38pts. The gross winner was Seimi Connor (3) with 32 gross pts bot. Third place was Sean Boyce (4) with 36pts. Two's - Shane Sweeney with €68. CSS 36pts.

The club competition played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday, January 1st was won by Joe McHugh (16) with 33pts, the runner was Michael Bradley (5) with 32pts. Two's - €20 roll over to Sunday 8th. CSS 33pts.

Buggadh Cup: The inaugural Jimmy Herraghty Buggadh Cup presented by the Herraghty Family, a challenge match between residents of The Buggadh and Downings, was played for last Wednesday, Dec. 28th over the Old Tom Morris Links. The result was 3-3 with the Buggadh team taking the title on a tie break. A total of €300 was raised on the day for the Coronary Care Unit in Letterkenny University Hospital. Many thanks to the Harbour Bar for hosting the reception after the golf.

Winter Scramble Series: The results from the Winter Scramble event played over both championship links on Friday, Dec. 30th are as follows:

Sandy Hills Links, 1st Oisin McAviney, Ed Margey, Paddy O'Gorman & Mickey Nelis with 92pts

2nd Mark Bradley, Marty Carlin, Peter Smyth & Michael Bradley with 91pts bot

3rd Kevin O'Donnell, T Henderson, Leo McGowan & Dean O'Donnell with 91pts

4th Martin Stewart, John Stewart, Chris Kearny & C McMullan with 89pts bot.

5th Liam Breen, Maeve McNulty, C McMenamin & James McNulty with 88pts

Old Tom Morris Links, 1st Cliona Murphy, Janet McIvor, Linda Elliot & Suzanne Gallagher with 98pts

2nd Paul Travers, Johnny Shields, Denis Harkin & Pete Gallagher, 94pts

3rd Paddy Fox, Mark Cohen, Noel Gallagher & Cliff Malone, 91pts bot

4th R McClafferty, E McClafferty, A McClafferty & D McClafferty with 91pts bot

5th M Gallagher Jnr, Patrick Doherty, Hugo Duggan & Danny Sweeney, 91pts

Course Notice: The Old Tom Morris Links is now closed for all play until further notice. The Sandy Hills Links is in play for all members and visitors with the following local rule in place - A ball that finishes on the fairway must be lifted and placed in the semi rough on either side. A ball in the semi rough or rough must be played as it lies. A putter may be used from the fairway. Club length placing applies on the fairway if using a putter

Mulroy Links: The venues for early 2017 have been rescheduled as follows - Sat 4th Feb at Portsalon, Sat 18th Feb at Portsalon, Sat 4th Mar at Rosapenna, Sat 25th Mar at Rosapenna. Please contact Portsalon Golf Links direct on 074-915-9459 re all tee time enquires for February 4th.

Up coming competitions/events -

There will be Gents Competitions (club) every Sunday in January.



Gaoth Dobhair

The last competition of the year sponsored by McGinley Engineering went to Danny Ferry shooting a super 43 pts. In second place was Donal Greene with 40pts and in third was Anthony Doherty with 38pts. The nines went to Brian Doherty with 23 and Eoghan Gillespie with 20. Cat was won by Tony Gallagher with 37pts. CSS 39pts

There was no competition at the weekend due to the poor weather.

Two day this weekend.

Senior golf will commence again in the first week of February.

Letterkenny Ladies

Our sincerest sympathy is extended to Breid McLaughlin on the recent sad passing of her mother, Martha McWilliams. May she rest in peace. Also, the death of Gerard Deignan, past Captain and President, was learned of with great sadness. Our sympathy is extended to the Deignan family.

The ladies club would like to wish the new President Danny McLaughlin a very successful and enjoyable term in office.

As an acknowledgement of the support received from members during 2016, Browns on the Green are generously hosting an ‘appreciation night’ for all club members on Friday, 6th January with complimentary food and music to be enjoyed.

Lady Captain Mary would like to wish all lady members a very happy, safe and enjoyable New Year for 2017.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

The Captains' Drive-in took place on Sunday, January 1st. A large crowd attended many of whom took part in the 9 hole completion that followed.

First up was Captain Bernard Foy followed by Lady Captain Kaye Stewart and Vice Captains Gerry Driver and Josephine Stewart, and President John Bradley. The 9 hole Ladies competition was won by Margaret Hynes, Runner up Sharon Maloney both on 15 pts. The Gents competition was won by Tony Griffen with a massive 24 pts. Food and mulled wine followed the presentations and a great social start was made to 2017.