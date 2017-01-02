Gallery: Letterkenny Gaels hold annual presentation night

Letterkenny Gaels held their annual awards presentations at a special function in Arena 7 on Thursday night.

It's been another great year for the Letterkenny club who continue to make excellent strides, both on and off the pitch.

The award winners at Thursday night's event included:

Shay Doherty - Minor Player of the Year

Nicky Mc Garrigle - Most Improved Player

Charlie Creevy - Reserve Player of the Year

Denise Gallagher - Ladies Player of the Year

Mark McFadden - Club Person of the Year

Sean McDonagh - Senior Player of the Year.

Aaron Diver - U-21 Player of the Year.