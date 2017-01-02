Gallery: Letterkenny Gaels hold annual presentation night
Another good year for Letterkenny club
Letterkenny Gaels held their annual awards presentations at a special function in Arena 7 on Thursday night.
It's been another great year for the Letterkenny club who continue to make excellent strides, both on and off the pitch.
The award winners at Thursday night's event included:
Shay Doherty - Minor Player of the Year
Nicky Mc Garrigle - Most Improved Player
Charlie Creevy - Reserve Player of the Year
Denise Gallagher - Ladies Player of the Year
Mark McFadden - Club Person of the Year
Sean McDonagh - Senior Player of the Year.
Aaron Diver - U-21 Player of the Year.
