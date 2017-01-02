Gallery: Corravaddy Forest fun run and walk a fantastic success

Over 100 people took part in the fun run/walk in Corrovaddy Woods on Saturday morning in aid of the Paul Holian Recovery Fund.

Competitors had the option of completing one or two of the loops each measuring just under 2.5 miles.

Race organiser, Sean McFadden, was happy with the turnout.

"Thankfully the day was dry, although it was windy on parts of the course. I decided to hold this race for Paul who I know well, and our good wishes are with him and his family at this time," Sean commented.

"I'd like to thank all those who came along to support this worthy cause," he added.

Paul (39), from Ballyare, was badly injured in a freak accident this summer and has been in hospital since.

Letterkenny AC's Carl Duggan was the winner of the two-lap race, with Denis McGinley from Milford first home in the one loop race.