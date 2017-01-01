Gallery: Pride of place for U-21 side at Killybegs GAA awards night

Shane Molloy was named Player of the Year and John ‘Baker’ Boyle picked up the Club Person of the Year award at Killybegs GAA Club’s annual presentation of awards in the Bayview Hotel on Friday night.

Pride of place on the night went to the U-21B Championship winning team and their manager Hugh McFadden who were presented with their county medals.

Other awards presented on the night by special guest, club vice-president Eddie McGuinness, were Young Player of the Year, Evan Broderick; Reserve Player of the Year, Mark ‘Herbie’ Boyle; U-21 Player of the Year, Michael Gallagher; Ladies Player of the Year, Marie Donna White, and Most Improved Ladies Player, Mairead McGlynn.

Photos: Thomas Gallagher