Gallery: Teams of the past honoured at Ardara GAA presentation night

Twenty-five years on from their County Final wins, the U-14 and Minor teams were guests of honour at Ardara GAA Club's Presentation Buffet on Wednesday night.

A big crowd attended the event in the clubhouse with players, management, families, supporters and club officials present.

One of the main awards on the night went to Johnny D Earley and Pat O’Donnell who were so instrumental in bringing the Under-16 (1989), Minor ('91) and U-21 ('94 and '95) Championships back to the parish. They received the club Appreciation Award.

Sean Brennan was a popular winner of the Charlie Bennett Hall of Fame Award, and Martin Shovlin was a deserving winner of the Patsy Boyle Memorial Clubperson of the Year Award.

Other winners were:

Senior Player of the Year - Brendan McNelis

Reserve Player of the Year - Harry Hennigan

Third Team Player of the Year - Daniel Breslin

Ladies Player of the Year - Stacey Sweeney

Minor Player of the Year - Gerard McHugh.

Special awards were also presented to Tony Harkin and Senan Boyle who were part of the successful Donegal Minor squad in 2016.

Packie Keeney provided original DVDs of the 1991 Minor and U-14 finals and they were presented to the players from those winning teams.

Pics by John McConnell - JMAC.