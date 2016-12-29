Gallery: Milford GAA club's presentation dinner dance

It was an evening of celebration as Milford GAA Club hosted their annual presentation Dinner Dance in the Mulroy Woods Hotel on Wednesday night.

The event rounded off another fine season for the club and there were a host of awards presented different categories for the various teams.

The successful U-21 team of 1996 was also honoured.

As you can see from our wonderful selection of photographs taken by Geraldine Diver, the big crowd present enjoyed a great evening. Well done to all concerned. See Monday's Democrat/Donegal People's Press for more.