Gallery: Selection of latest presentation photos from Donegal's golf clubs

A Happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year to all of Donegal's golfers.

The weather's not great this weekend, but here's looking forward to a successful 2017 for all.

Here's a round-up of the latest news from our local clubs:

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Results: Tuesday 13th December

1st Nett: Tommy McGinty (15) 39pts (bot)

2nd Nett: Joe Patton (28) 39pts (bot)

Senior: Jackie Rush (27) 38pts

Saturday 17th December, kindly sponsored by Harte Insurance Raphoe.

1st Nett: Oisin Merritt (17) 42pts

2nd Nett: Noel Patton (15) 40pts

GROSS: Barry Farmer (7) 31pts

3rd Nett: Martin Brogan (18) 39pts

Junior: Thomas McMenamin (20) 43pts

Sunday 18th December Pick of the Table

1st Nett: Kevin Kelly (17) 41pts

2nd Nett: Tommy McGinty (15) 40pts

GROSS: Andy Parkinson.(8) 27pts

3rd Nett: Thomas McBride (13) 39pts

4th Nett: Pauric McGeehan (13) 39pts

5th Nett: Gerry Gilroy (21) 39pts

6th Nett: Denis McClean (18) 38pts

7th Nett: Tony Fullen (11) 38pts

8th Nett: Richard Wylie (19) 38pts

9th Nett: Martin McFadden (15) 37pts

UPCOMING EVENTS

Sat 24th Single Stableford Open

Mon 26th Single Stableford Open

Tue 27th Single Stableford Open

We'd 28th Champagne Scramble Team of Four. (shotgun start @ noon)

Thur 29th Fourball Aggregate

Fri 30th Three Person Rumble. (Shotgun Start @ noon)

CLUB NOTES

B&S GC held their AGM on Thursday 15th December which was well attended as usual. Our outgoing President Mary P O'Flanagan was very appreciative in her speech to all the council and members who made this historic year in the club's history a very special one for her as our first female President.

Our new incoming president Mr John Bradley stated that he hopes he will represent the club the best he can. Outgoing Captain Seán Devenney handed over the reins to Bernard Foy. Our new Captain Bernard, who spent a good bit of time during July and August of this year in hospital, has recovered extremely well and indeed seemed more than up for the role in hand. No doubt there will be a large turnout for Bernard's Drive-in on New Year's Day.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ring in the New Year at B&S GC at our New Year's Eve Supper Dance. Music by Driftwood. All this and a good night's craic for just €10.

Don't forget our weekly quiz will continue next year. Come along and support the local charities and organizations.

The PRO would like to take this opportunity on behalf of himself and Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club to wish all the members and staff a very happy and peaceful Christmas.

Rosapenna

Results: The club competition played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday was won by Shaun Boyce (9) with 38pts bot. The runner up was Denis McBride (7) with 38pts bot. The gross winner with 33 gross pts was Frank Casey Jnr. Third place was Shane Doherty (14) with 38pts. Two's - Charlie McClafferty, Garvin Toye, Shane Sweeney and Hugh McBride with €16. CSS 36pts.

Winter Scramble Series: The results from the Winter Scramble played over both links last Saturday are as follows:

Old Tom Morris Links

1st Paul Duffy, Glenn Hynds, Frank McClintock & Alan Cheung with 93pts

2nd Daniel McColgan, D McColgan, M McColgan & M McColgan Jnr, 92pts

3rd Celine Bradley, Sandra Carr, James Carr & Niall McManus, 91pts bot

4th Shaun Boyce, Brian Currie, Pete McBride & Brendan McGee with 91pts

Sandy Hills Links

1st Peter Smyth, Michael Bradley Jnr, Mark Bradley & Marty Carlin, 96pts bot

2nd Seimi Connor, PJ Giles, Charlie McBride & Garvin Toye with 96pts,

3rd Sheila Breen, F Boyce, Edward McGroddy, H McClafferty, 94pts bot

4th Michael Bradley, Seamus Gallagher, Denis McBride & Denis Boyce with 94pts

There will be another Winter Scramble on Friday, Dec. 30th with the dates for early 2017 set for Saturday February 11th & Saturday March 11th. Contact the Pavilion Golf Shop on 074-915-5000 for all entries.

Mulroy Links: The venues in 2017 have been rescheduled as follows - Sat 4th Feb at Portsalon, Sat 18th Feb at Portsalon, Sat 4th March at Rosapenna, Sat 25th March at Rosapenna.

Up coming competitions/events -

December

Monday 26th - Gents 18 hole singles stableford (club)

Wednesday 28th - Gents 18 hole 4BBB stableford (club)

Friday 30th - Open 4 Person team event to include meal

January 2017

Sunday 1st - Gents 18 hole singles stableford (club)

Sunday 8th - Gents Singles (club)

Sunday 15th - Gents Singles (club)

Sunday 22nd - Gents Singles (club)

Sunday 29th - Gents Singles (club).

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

The end of season prizes were presented at the Golf Club after the Ladies Christmas dinner which was enjoyed by all.

Golfer of the Year: Imelda Muldoon

Singles Matchplay comp. Winner Deirdre Kelly, Runner Up Eileen Reilly, sponsored by Madam President Mary P. O'Flanagan

Raitt Cup Mary Brogan and Deirdre Duncan. Runners up, Clara McNeill and Karen O'Meara

Silver Medal: Lady Capt. Margaret McCrossan

Bronze Medal: Imelda Muldoon

Silver Spoon: Eileen Reilly

Christmas Hampers: 1st Sharon Maloney 36 pts bot, 2nd Ann Sweeney 36 pts bot, 3rd Brid McMenamin 36 pts, Day 1 Margaret McCrossan 35 pts, Day 2 Darragh McGowan 35 pts.

Saturday League: 1st Anna Dillon, Maureen Boyle and Dolores Devaney. 2nd Darragh McGowan, Kathleen McGowan and Kathleen Porter

Nov 5th Sweep: 1st Margaret McCrossan 32 pts, 2nd Bridie Faulkner 31 pts, 3rd Brid McMenamin 30 pts.

Nov 12th sweep: 1st Darragh McGowan 29 pts bot, 2nd Anna Dillon 29 pts, 3rd Sharon Maloney 28 pts.

Narin and Portnoo

The President, Captain and Council of Narin & Portnoo Golf Club would like to wish all our members and visitors a Happy Christmas and prosperous New Year and look forward to another great year's golf in 2017.

John Callaghan was the winner of the Christmas Cracker last Sunday on a break of tie from Kieran Cunnea.

Results, Christmas Cracker: 1st John Callaghan (12) 37pts b.o.t., 2nd Kieran Cunnea (12) 37pts,. 3rd Tony Cannon b.o.t. (25) 37pts, Front Nine Michael Campbell (11) 23pts, Back Nine Donie Mc Cole (9) 21pts.

Fixtures: St Stephens Day 4 Ball Scramble (any combination

December 28th, Wednesday Open Single Stableford (Ladies & Gents), December 29th, 4 Ball Scramble (any combination)

January 1st, New Year's Day Single Stableford (Ladies & Gents)

Portsalon

Christmas Festival of Golf: With the Christmas season upon us the club has announced their golfing schedule for the holiday period. This could be ideal place to try out some of those Christmas golfing gifts.

The following is a list of the competitions: The events tee off on Monday, December 26th with a Ladies and Gents open stableford; Tuesday 27th it’s a 4 ball better ball any combination; Wednesday 28th an open V-Par competition; Thursday 29th a 3 ball rumble; Friday 30th Ladies and Gents open stableford; Saturday 31st 4 ball better ball any combination; Sunday 1st a members competition and the events conclude with a gents open on Monday, 2nd January.

Christmas Gift Ideas.

The Portsalon Golf Shop is where both members and visitors can purchase many of their golf requirements. It may also be the place to purchase the perfect Christmas gift for your golfing partner. Gift vouchers can also be purchased.

A time sheet is in operation for all competitions, contact 074 9159459 or go online to portsalongolfclub.com

Season’s Greetings: The Captain John Logue and President Garret Horkan would like to wish the members and visitors to Portsalon Golf Club a peaceful Christmas and a good golfing new year. They wish to thank all the golfers and sponsors who have supported Portsalon Golf Club during 2016 and are looking forward to their continued support in 2017.

Letterkenny

With the best spell of warm, dry weather remembered by golfers for many a year, it was Michael Boyd [16] who took full advantage of the drier fairways and slick greens to take home the weekend ‘bonus’ prize, the Christmas Hamper.

Despite a triple bogey at the 2nd and a double bogey at 6th, Michael’s birdie at 4th had him take the turn with 19pts and a second birdie in the middle at the 14th helped him record an inward 21pts and a winning 40pts overall. In runner-up spot over the two day competition was the double “Boss” watch winner of 2014 Paddy O’ Gorman [22], whose birdie at the 8th accounted for four of his 39pts.

Best Saturday score of the day was returned by Eunan Mc Garrigle [8] with 37pts, his birdie at par five 7th quickly eliminated by a treble bogey at par three 8th no doubt destroying his chances for this year. Sunday’s winner was Ulster Cup team standard bearer Henry Mc Cahey [11] again on 37pts. Henry also birdied the 7th for an outward nine of 20pts but that double bogey at the 11th was no doubt his ‘achilles heel’

Weather permitting, club Open competitions will be played on Monday 26th, (St. Stephens Day), Wednesday 28th and Sunday, 1st January (New Year’s Day). Online booking now available. There will be no competitions on Saturday 24th, Sunday 25th or Saturday, 31st December.

A new date will be set for the Men’s Club AGM.

Club Captain, Lady Captain, President and vice-captains would like to take this opportunity in wishing all of our golfing members, visitors, house members and associate members a very Happy and Joyous Christmas and a very rewarding golfing New Year.