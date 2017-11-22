AWARDS NIGHT - GALLERY OF PICS
Kenny Shiels is special guest at Rovers presentations
Letterkenny Rovers awards night in Station House Hotel
Letterkenny Rovers held their annual schoolboy and underage awards presentations at the Station House Hotel on Monday night.
Teams and players from U-7 up to U-18 were presented with their awards by special guest, Derry City FC manager Kenny Shiels.
The event drew a great crowd of players, parents, club officials and guests.
Kenny Shiels, in his address, complimented the club’s coaches for all the work that they have put in with the various teams.
He urged the players to continue to follow their dreams, to work hard at their game and most importantly to enjoy their football.
There would, he said, be days when things might not go well on the pitch. And just because a young boy might be involved in a game where their team suffers a heavy defeat, it doesn’t make them a bad player.
Among the other guest speakers were Rovers Chairman, Dessie Kelly and the club’s Head of Youth Development, Anthony Gorman. The chairman of the Donegal Youth League, Terry Leyden, also addressed the event.
Photos: Stephen Doherty
The following were the award winners:
Special Achievement Awards:
Club players from the Ulster team who won the 2017 FAI Youth Inter-Provincials tournament – Brandon Manues, Eoin O’Boyle, Ethan Coll, Dylan Brolly and Ruairi Dennehy.
UNDER-7
Top goalscorer: Adam Dwyer
Most Improved Player: Denzil Taku
Player of the Year: Ronan Ward
UNDER-8
Top goalscorer: James McShea & Aaron McBride
Most Improved Player: Aaron Brolly
Player of the Year: Davin Kelly
UNDER-9
Top goalscorer: Philip Duray
Most Improved Player: Shea Kelly
Player of the Year: Padraig Murphy
UNDER-10
Top goalscorer: Oran Walsh
Most Improved Player: TJ McMorrow
Player of the Year: Sebastian Wontorek
UNDER-12 CRUSADERS (2006)
Top goalscorer: Sam McGarvey
Most Improved Player: Joseph Duddy
Player of the Year: Conor Kelly
UNDER-12 ROVERS (2005)
Top goalscorer: Kian McGrath
Most Improved Player: Sam Harvey
Player of the Year: Rudi Minnock
UNDER-14 CRUSADERS
Top goalscorer: Sean McVeigh
Most Improved Player: Kenny Alum
Player of the Year: Sean McVeigh
UNDER-14 ROVERS
Top goalscorer: Nathan Plumb
Most Improved Player: Jonathan Pearson
Player of the Year: Leon Doherty
UNDER-16 ROVERS
Top goalscorer: Gabriel Aduaka
Most Improved Player: Donal Higgins
Player of the Year: Gerard Duffy
YOUTH TEAM
Top goalscorer: Codey Brogan
Most Improved Player: Darren Ferry
Stanley White Award for Player of the Year: Shaun Curran
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on