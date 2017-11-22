Kenny Shiels is special guest at Rovers presentations

Letterkenny Rovers held their annual schoolboy and underage awards presentations at the Station House Hotel on Monday night.

Teams and players from U-7 up to U-18 were presented with their awards by special guest, Derry City FC manager Kenny Shiels.

The event drew a great crowd of players, parents, club officials and guests.

Kenny Shiels, in his address, complimented the club’s coaches for all the work that they have put in with the various teams.

He urged the players to continue to follow their dreams, to work hard at their game and most importantly to enjoy their football.

There would, he said, be days when things might not go well on the pitch. And just because a young boy might be involved in a game where their team suffers a heavy defeat, it doesn’t make them a bad player.

Among the other guest speakers were Rovers Chairman, Dessie Kelly and the club’s Head of Youth Development, Anthony Gorman. The chairman of the Donegal Youth League, Terry Leyden, also addressed the event.

Photos: Stephen Doherty

The following were the award winners:

Special Achievement Awards:

Club players from the Ulster team who won the 2017 FAI Youth Inter-Provincials tournament – Brandon Manues, Eoin O’Boyle, Ethan Coll, Dylan Brolly and Ruairi Dennehy.

UNDER-7

Top goalscorer: Adam Dwyer

Most Improved Player: Denzil Taku

Player of the Year: Ronan Ward

UNDER-8

Top goalscorer: James McShea & Aaron McBride

Most Improved Player: Aaron Brolly

Player of the Year: Davin Kelly

UNDER-9

Top goalscorer: Philip Duray

Most Improved Player: Shea Kelly

Player of the Year: Padraig Murphy

UNDER-10

Top goalscorer: Oran Walsh

Most Improved Player: TJ McMorrow

Player of the Year: Sebastian Wontorek

UNDER-12 CRUSADERS (2006)

Top goalscorer: Sam McGarvey

Most Improved Player: Joseph Duddy

Player of the Year: Conor Kelly

UNDER-12 ROVERS (2005)

Top goalscorer: Kian McGrath

Most Improved Player: Sam Harvey

Player of the Year: Rudi Minnock

UNDER-14 CRUSADERS

Top goalscorer: Sean McVeigh

Most Improved Player: Kenny Alum

Player of the Year: Sean McVeigh

UNDER-14 ROVERS

Top goalscorer: Nathan Plumb

Most Improved Player: Jonathan Pearson

Player of the Year: Leon Doherty

UNDER-16 ROVERS

Top goalscorer: Gabriel Aduaka

Most Improved Player: Donal Higgins

Player of the Year: Gerard Duffy



YOUTH TEAM

Top goalscorer: Codey Brogan

Most Improved Player: Darren Ferry

Stanley White Award for Player of the Year: Shaun Curran