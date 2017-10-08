Castlefinn Celtic the big winners in Donegal League on Sunday

Ballybofey United won the CT Ball Division Two in some style last year, and they already laying down an early marker in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One.

The Twin Towns outfit made it three wins from four games with a fine 2-1 win at Bonagee United on Sunday.

They now lead the way in the division, and hold a two-point advantage from St. Catherine's, Convoy, Raphoe and Bonagee.

In the Premier Division, Casltefinn Celtic defeated Lagan Harps 15-1 in a totally one-sided affair. Castlefinn lead the division.

And in the Donegal Physiotheraphy and Performance Centre Division Two, the leaders Drumkeen United won again, defeating Curragh Athletic 2-0.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier

Castlefinn Celtic . . . 15

Lagan Harps . . . 1

Castlefinn recorded a massive home victory over a young Lagan side in Parkview.

Castlefin were out of sight in the first thirty minutes with a Matthew O’ Rourke hat-trick, Ronan Tourish and Raymond Foy braces and a Barry Tourish strike.

Lagan scored a consolation penalty just before the break. In the second half Castlefinn began where they left off O’ Rourke got another then Tourish and Foy completed their hat-tricks. Gary Mc Nulty also secured a hat-trick with three quick fire goals. In the closing stages Eddie Doherty completed the scoring.

Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 0

Glenea United . . . 3

Kilmacrennan hosted Glenea and as expected the game started off very evenly contested with both teams creating chances.

Kilmacrennan were very unlucky not to take the lead after some slick play between Micheal Mc Laughlin, Rab Sandilands and Mark Friel but the shot failed to bother the Glenea keeper.

It was Glenea’s turn to push for the lead, but on three occasions found the Kilmacrennan keeper Jason Hegarty and the defence in good form with a Ryan Shields clearance off the line.

Glenea then went in front when they were given a free kick outside the edge of the box and made no mistake in driving the ball neatly into the top corner.

In the second half it was Glenea who got the all-important second goal. A two goal lead is a dangerous one but the Kilmacrennan men gifted Glenea a third goal after a mix up in the back line.

Referee: Paddy Duffy

Donegal Town . . . 0

Kildrum Tigers . . . 1

Kildrum left the Hospital Field with all three points after a solid performance saw them come out on top.

In a tightly contested game it was a header from Damien Crossan ten minutes before the break that decided things. Crossan was quickest to react from a corner to head the ball home.

Donegal enjoyed large periods of possession in the second half without creating many clear-cut chances. It was the visitors who had the best of the chances and should have made it 2-0 midway through the half but for a fine double save from Dermot Mc Cafferty. Despite some late Donegal pressure Kildrum held on for a crucial three points.

Referee: Michael McLaughlin.

Rathmullan Celtic . . . 1

Drumoghill F.C. . . . 2

On what was a perfect day for football in the Seaside town Drumoghill came from behind to inflict defeat on Rathmullan Celtic.

Rathmullan started brightly and got their just reward midway through the first half as Ryan Connolly cut in from the left and rifled his shot past the hapless Drumoghill keeper. Rathmullan had chances to add to their tally but both Dara Patton and the returning Eamonn Sheridan fired wide.

These misses turned out to be costly as early in the second half Drumoghill hit back Chris O' Donnell’s unstoppable header levelled things up.

Rathmullan were guilty of overplaying after this but Drumoghill’s more direct approach led to a second when the Rathmullan defence failed to win two headers and John O'Kane was there to capitalise on their indecision.

Referee: Patrick Martin

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Bonagee United . . . 1

Ballybofey United . . . 2

The visitors came close on three minutes when a strike from Damien Glackin from fifteen yards was well saved by Carr in the home goal.

Carr was called into action from strikes from Glackin, Griffin and Lafferty who were a constant threat.

The home team took the lead on fifty minutes when Kevin Kelly played a great ball down the right to Noel O’ Donnell and the big striker cut inside the defender and hammered home to the roof of the net from inside the box.

Glen Rainey came close two minutes later when his header from a corner just went wide of the post.

The visitors levelled the match on seventy-five minutes when a ball in from the right was drilled home from ten yards by Damien Glackin. They got their second two minutes later when the ball broke to Mark Griffin and he cut inside and slid the ball past the keeper from ten yards.

Referee: Mick Lagan.

Keadue Rovers . . . 5

Erne Wanderers . . . 2

Keadue Rovers moved up to mid-table after this good victory over Erne Wanderers at Central Park.

Erne went ahead slightly against the run of play when on sixteen minutes they were awarded a penalty and Ryan O’Brien slotted to the corner.

On 41 minutes Keadue were level when following excellent work from Cian Boyle on the right-hand side his cross was headed home by Cory Gallagher. It got even better just before half time when Cian Boyle again sent over a cross from the right and Cory Gallagher with a close range header made it 2-1.

Keadue got on the front foot again and Michael Greene’s excellent ball over the top led to Cory Gallagher finishing for his hat-trick early in the second half. Erne though were workmanlike and didn’t give up, getting a goal back on 78 minutes when Josh Ritchie tapped in on the left-hand post following a goalmouth scramble.

Two late goals on 87 and 90 minutes from Cory Gallagher sealed three valuable points. A team performance from Erne while best for Keadue were Cory Gallagher, Chris Greene and Cian Boyle.

Referee: Liam Mc Conigley.

Dunkineely Celtic . . . 2

Raphoe Town . . . 3

Raphoe started this game on the front foot, pressing high up the field, but the first real chance fell to young Darragh Murrin whose effort was well saved.

Raphoe opened the scoring on the 17th minute through Zack Brolly following a mix up in the home defence. They increased their lead in the 24minute, a good strike from outside the box through Keenan Kelly.

Celtic had some great chances but they got their reward in the 34th minute through Cian Kennedy from a Paul Murrin free.

Celtic started the 2nd half pressing high up with Daniel Gallagher very impressive in midfield. Celtic got level in the 70th minute thanks to Paul Murrin. Daniel Gallagher was very unlucky after some lovely play to see his shot come back of the post.

When it looked like it was going to end up a draw Raphoe struck in the 95th minute to take all 3 points. Daniel Gallagher Aaron Byrne & Rory Boyle were best for Dunkineely while Keenan Kelly stood out for Raphoe.

Lifford Celtic . . . 2

Convoy Arsenal . . . 1

Lifford Celtic won 2-1, all goals coming inside it first 20 minutes, James Connolly got the first and Marty Vance equalised for Convoy before James Mc Nulty got Lifford’s winner.

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Whitestrand United . . . 2

Cranford United . . . 3

Whitestrand took on Cranford on a cold Autumn’s afternoon at McGarvey Park. Cranford got the early goal when Lorcan O’Connor scored.

They got the second goal from a penalty that Keelin Mc Groarty slotted home. The second goal was scored on the cusp of the half time whistle.

Whitestrand seized the initiative early in the second half and Liam O’Riordan broke through from a great pass from Johnny Sweeney and slotted home.

Whitestrand scored the equaliser when Kevin Loughrey broke free and calmly slotted home. The game went from end to end and Pauric Mc Ginty headed home to settle the tie. Whitestrand pushed for an equaliser but it didn’t come

Best for Whitestrand were Liam O’ Riordan and Ken Dempsey.

Letterbarrow Celtic . . . 1

Eany Celtic . . . 1

A local derby that was played in great spirit started with an early Eany goal from Alan Neil against the run of play.

Letterbarrow responded well and almost got one back when Alan Foxton’s amazing strike from 30 yards smashed the upright. Letterbarrow trailed at half time and were beginning to think this wasn't to be their day after numerous chances were kept out by Eany's Cathal Charlton.

They finally got their breakthrough with a great strike from Gerard Mc Brearty. Barry Kemp, Declan Gallagher and Christopher Burke all came close but it was a day to remember for Eany's keeper Charlton.

Drumkeen United . . 2

Curragh Athletic . . . 0

Drumkeen continued their good start to the season but were made to fight hard for this victory by visitors Curragh Athletic.

The home team started well and enjoyed a lot of possession before taking the lead after 13 minutes. The goal came after a great move which was started at right back by Shane Laverty and involved several players before it came to Niall Bonner in the middle who finished well.

As the second half wore on Curragh came more in to the game and had a few half chances. The closest they came was from a corner when Tim Callaghan's diving header at the near post went just over the bar. Drumkeen however, scored the second to seal the points.

Referee: Frank Duff

Glenree United . . . 5

Gweedore United . . . 0

The away side made a tough match of it in the first period of the game. Gweedore won a penalty kick in the 19th minute after their player was taken down. Conor Cassidy stepped up to take the spot kick but the ever-reliant Oran Blaney got down well to save his effort.

Glenree's John McFadden received the ball out wide and drove past two defenders and finished well past the keeper in the 37th minute.

In the second half the home side started much brighter and deservedly got their second when again John McFadden found the back of the net.

They scored their third in the 58th minute when some fine one-twos from both John McFadden and Marty McLaughlin saw McFadden eventually get the ball in the net to claim his hat-trick. Credit to Gweedore they refused to let their heads drop and they tried to muster a few chances but the Glenree defensive unit was well marshalled by John Mc Clafferty and debutant Stephen Doak.

Marty McLaughlin added the fourth in the 71st minute. The final goal came in the 79th minute when both substitutes Gary Mc Clafferty and Paul Coyle linked up for Coyle to score an absolute clinker of a goal.

Referee: Sean O'Donnell

Deele Harps . . . 3

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. . . . 1

The home side started well with Jordan Duffy causing problems for the Kerrykeel rearguard. It was an even contest but Jordan Duffy put Deele ahead on 27 minutes, firing home from close range.

The lead was short lived when a set piece header from Tony McBride drew Kerrykeel level on 32 minutes.

The second half was more controlled by Deele who found their feet and regained the lead when Evan Bonner was on his toes in the box and scored his second of the season following a corner on 65 minutes.

Kerrykeel had a couple of chances to draw level but Deele were wasteful up front and should have been out of sight. But the killer goal came on 72 minutes when Jordan Duffy grabbed his second of the day to seal the points.

Referee: Michael Connolly.

SATURDAY LEAGUE

Donegal Town were the big winners in the Glencar Inn Division of the Saturday League when they travelled to Arranmore United and came home with a 4-1 victory.

Michael O’Donnell and David Bustard both scored twice as Donegal took a notable win which lifts them up to second spot in the table.

Glenea United made it two wins from three games when a late goal from Nathan O’Brien earned them a 2-1 victory over Milford United.

Pudgy McGee opened the scoring with a penalty for Glenea and while Milford drew level, O’Brien notched the winner right at the death.

Orchard FC’s troubles continued when they lost 2-1 against Keadue Rovers at Central Park.

Michael Devine scored for the Letterkenny side, but it wasn’t enough to deny Keadue for whom Christy Greene scored both goals.

In the Old Orchard Inn Division, Drumbar FC are flying high. They made it five wins from six games with a 3-1 victory over Kildrum Tigers on Saturday.

Drumbar led 2-0 thanks to goals from David Gibliin and Keelan Heeney. And while Kildrum pulled a goal back, Tyrone O’Shea scored a third for the home side to seal the points.

Like Drumbar, St. Catherine’s are unbeaten this season. They made the journey to Fintown Harps and had little trouble picking up another victory, winning 4-0. Their scorers were Paul McFadden with two, Charlie Boyle and Conor Knox.

Gweedore Celtic are third in the table after they also recorded a comfortable win on Saturday. Michael Coll scored in the first half and at the break they led Lagan Harps 1-0. Further goals followed from Michael Cutliffe and two from Kyran Glennan rounded off a 4-1 win.

Drumoghill FC are still waiting on their first win of the season after they lost 2-1 at Raphoe Town.

Zak Brolly scored the winner for Raphoe after both sides had scored og’s earlier in the game.

RESULTS

Saturday, 7th October

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore Utd 1 v 4 Donegal Town

Keadue Rovers 2 v 1 Orchard F.C.

Glenea United 2 v 1 Milford United



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Raphoe Town 2 v 1 Drumoghill F.C.

Gweedore Celtic 4 v 1 Lagan Harps

Fintown Harps 0 v 4 St. Catherines

Drumbar F.C. 3 v 1 Kildrum Tigers

Sunday, 8th October

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Castlefin Celtic 15 v 1 Lagan Harps

Kilmacrennan Celtic 0 v 3 Glenea Utd

Donegal Town 0 v 1 Kildrum Tigers

Rathmullan Celtic 1 v 2 Drumoghill F.C.

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Bonagee Utd 1 v 2 Ballybofey United

Keadue Rovers 5 v 2 Erne Wanderers

Dunkineely Celtic 2 v 3 Raphoe Town

Lifford Celtic 2 v 1 Convoy Arsenal

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Whitestrand Utd 2 v 3 Cranford Utd

Letterbarrow Celtic 1 v 1 Eany Celtic

Drumkeen Utd 2 v 0 Curragh Athletic

Glenree Utd 5 v 0 Gweedore United

Deele Harps 3 v 1 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

FIXTURES

Saturday, 14th October

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Strand Rvs v Arranmore Utd (1pm)

Orchard F.C. v Glencar Celtic

Castlefin Celtic v Keadue Rovers

Donegal Town v Glenea United

Milford United v Cappry Rovers

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. v Lagan Harps

Dunlewey Celtic v Raphoe Town

St. Catherines v Drumkeen United

Kildrum Tigers v Fintown Harps

Drumbar United v Gweedore Celtic

Sunday, 15th October

Brian Mc Cormick Premier Division

Cappry Rovers v Castlefin Celtic

Glenea United v Milford United

Drumoghill F.C. v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Lagan Harps v Donegal Town

Kildrum Tigers v Rathmullan Celtic

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Erne Wanderers v Gweedore Celtic

Raphoe Town v Keadue Rovers

Ballybofey United v St. Catherines

Bonagee United v Lifford Celtic

Dunkineely Celtic v Convoy Arsenal

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Curragh Athletic v Deele Harps

Eany Celtic v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Cranford United v Glenree United

Copany Rovers v Drumkeen United

Whitestrand Utd v Letterbarrow Cel.