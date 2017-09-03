Gallery of pics from Ronan McGee Memorial Match in Drumoghill

Friends and former team-mates of Ronan McGee donned the boots once again to play in a special memorial match at The Moss on Saturday.

The event was held to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of Ronan who was just 13 when he died in an accident.

He was a talented schoolboy footballer and played underage with his home club, Drumoghill.

As you can see from photographer Brian McDaid's selection of photos, the event proved a great success.