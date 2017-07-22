Gallery: Foyle Cup tournament draws to an exciting conclusion

What a week it's been at the 2017 Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup.

Once again, the tournament served up a wonderful week of action with Donegal clubs and players doing themselves proud and playing no small part in the competition's success.

One of the big stories of the week involving teams from Donegal was Kildrum Tigers' marvellous win in the U-19 Foyle Cup Final on Friday night.

Kildrum, winners over Derry City in their semi-final, produced a wonderful display against Norwich City in the final with Shane Brennan's free kick giving them a 1-0 win.

A special mention too for South Donegal Schoolboys who took on the might of Celtic in their U-14 semi-final, also on Saturday. Unfortunately the Donegal side were on the end of a heavy defeat, although no doubt, the experience of playing against such quality opposition will stand to them.

Finn Harps also got to a semi-final at U-14 level but lost 3-0 to American side Tampa Rowdies.

East Donegal Schoolboys won their U-12 Rosebowl Final on Saturday morning aftre winning on penalty kicks against Eglington.

Meanwhile East Donegal's U-13 side won the Rosebowl Final on Friday night after a 2-0 win over Maiden City.

There was success too for other Donegal sides at various underage levels - a big well done to all.