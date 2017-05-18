ULSTER SENIOR LEAGUE
Gallery of pics from Letterkenny Rovers awards night
Rovers end their season with cup final win
It was a day of much celebration for Letterkenny Rovers last Sunday.
The Ulster Senior League side crowned another good campaign with a memorable 3-0 victory over Glengad United in the Knockalla Caravans Cup final at Maginn Park.
Then on Sunday night, the club held their senior team presentations in the Station House Hotel.
The awards went to:
Players Player of the year- Conor Tourish
Top Goalscorer - Darren McElwaine
Young Player of the year- Kevin McGrath
Goal of the season - David Shovlin (v Finn Harps (H))
Player of the year- Christy Connaghan
Photos: Stephen Doherty.
