Gallery of pics from Letterkenny Rovers awards night

It was a day of much celebration for Letterkenny Rovers last Sunday.

The Ulster Senior League side crowned another good campaign with a memorable 3-0 victory over Glengad United in the Knockalla Caravans Cup final at Maginn Park.

Then on Sunday night, the club held their senior team presentations in the Station House Hotel.

The awards went to:

Players Player of the year- Conor Tourish

Top Goalscorer - Darren McElwaine

Young Player of the year- Kevin McGrath

Goal of the season - David Shovlin (v Finn Harps (H))

Player of the year- Christy Connaghan





Photos: Stephen Doherty.