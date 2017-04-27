CLUB TRIP
Gweedore Utd's trip to Glasgow part of TG4 documentary
Players and coaches joined by Packie Bonner on trip
Gweedore United FC travelled to Glasgow recently with young players, coaches and parents enjoying a fantastic few days.
Those on the trip enjoyed the company of Glasgow Celtic and Republic of Ireland legend Packie Bonner.
The players also were able to enjoy a full weekend of football activities with Glasgow Celtic and a host of local Glasgow underarge sides.
Packie travelled over with the club as part of a documentary for TG4 called "Bus Ghlascú" to be aired on TG4 later in the year.
