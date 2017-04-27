Gweedore Utd's trip to Glasgow part of TG4 documentary

Gweedore United FC travelled to Glasgow recently with young players, coaches and parents enjoying a fantastic few days.

Those on the trip enjoyed the company of Glasgow Celtic and Republic of Ireland legend Packie Bonner.

The players also were able to enjoy a full weekend of football activities with Glasgow Celtic and a host of local Glasgow underarge sides.

Packie travelled over with the club as part of a documentary for TG4 called "Bus Ghlascú" to be aired on TG4 later in the year.