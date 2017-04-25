School kids show their talents at Finn Harps Schools day

The first day of action in the Kelly's Toyota/Finn Harps Schools Programme's cup competition saw primary schools from across the county in action on Tuesday at Dry Arch Park in Bonagee.

The youngsters put on a great display of football, with some brilliant games throughout the morning and photographer, Brian McDaid, was there to catch all the action.

Finn Harps players Eddie Dsane and Pascal Millien called out to meet the kids and watch some of the games.

The competition continues on Wednesday in Killybegs with more games next week.

Wednesday 26th April - Emerald Park. Killybegs

Thursday 27th April - Finn Valley Centre, Stranorlar

Friday 28 West Donegal - Venue T.B.C