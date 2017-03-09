Ellison the hero as St. Eunan's College crowned Ulster U-17 champions

Daragh Ellison struck for the winning goal in the last minute of extra time to hand St. Eunan's victory in Thursday's Ulster U-17 Tom Ticher Schools Cup Final in Carrowmena.

St. Eunan's College . . . 1

Carndonagh CS . . . 0

It was a dramatic conclusion to a great game where both teams were well matched over the 110 minutes.

It was clear from the off that St. Eunan’s weren’t willing to give up the defence of the cup anytime soon and they enjoyed a good start to the game.

The main threat to St. Eunan's keeper Eoghan O’Boyle’s goal in the first half was from set plays. Carndonagh created two great chances, both from corners, with Lee McLaughlin going closest to opening the scoring.

St. Eunan's created a good chance of their own shortly after half-time but Conor O'Donnell was denied by a good save from Houghton in the Carndonagh goal.

Carndonagh created several good openings at the other end and only for a fine save late on from O'Boyle, they would have snatched a late winner.

It meant the final went to extra time and the chances continued for both sides. Conor O'Reilly went close again for St. Eunan's before they eventually struck for the winner with Conor O'Donnell's sublime cross headed home by Ellison.

St. Eunan's are now through to the All-Ireland semi-final where they will play St. Joseph's of Galway.



St. Eunan's College: Eoghan O Boyle, Dylan O'Brien, Paul Bradley (Charlie White), Shane O'Donnell, Daragh Ellison, Conor O'Reilly, Michael Gallagher, James Carolan, Ryan O'Donnell (Mark McDaid), Brendan Barr.