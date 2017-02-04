Donegal Town shade it against Keadue Rovers

Our feature game on Saturday was in the Donegal Saturday League Reserve Division where Donegal Town met Keadue Rovers at the Hospital Field.

In a hugely entertaining encounter, Donegal just about shaded it, winning 3-2 and in the process, moving into the top four.

The Donegal goals came from Ronan McHugh, David Bustard and Stephen Graham.

For Keadue, Jordan Doogan and Daniel Bonner scored.

Castlefinn Celtic are now seven points clear at the top of the table. They won 4-0 at Drumoghill FC with Keith Nelis scoring twice. Gary McNulty and Marty Owens were also on the mark.

Erne Wanderers won 2-1 at St. Catherine’s; Cappry Rovers were 5-0 winners over Kilmacrennan Celtic and Milford United won 1-0 at Glenree United.



Glencar Inn Division

Orchard United returned back to the top of the Glencar Inn Saturday Division following a narrow 1-0 win over Fintown Harps on Saturday.

Gio Peoples was the match-winner for the Letterkenny club who leap-frog Glencar Celtic into top spot.

Fintown will feel they could easily have taken something from this match. Ellis hit the post for the visitors who ended the game with only nine players following two dismissals.

There was a great game in Dungloe where Strand Rovers and Dunlewey Celtic played out a 3-3 draw.

Lorcan Gallagher, Eamon Collumn and Daniel Cannon got the goals for Dunlewey with Strand’s goals coming from Jack Doherty, Paddy Glackin and Gerard Diver.



Arranmore United’s chances of retaining their title took another hit on Saturday when they could only draw 1-1 at Drumbar.

Declan Proctor had given Arranmore the lead but Daniel Bennett’s equaliser earned Drumbar the point.

The result means Arranmore stay third, but they’re seven points off top spot.