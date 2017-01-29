McDaid and Toland on the mark as Swilly Rovers win again

Swilly Rovers' recent good run of form in the Ulster Senior League continued on Sunday when defeated Derry City Reserves.

The win at Swilly Park moves the Ramelton side clear of Harps Reserves at the bottom.

In Sunday's other game, Bonagee United and Fanad drew 1-1 at Dry Arch Park.

Cockhill Celtic, without a game this weekend, stay top on 25 points from 10 games.

Letterkenny Rovers are second on 19 points (11 games) and Fanad are third on 18 points (11 games).



Swilly Rovers . . . 2

Derry City Reserves . . . 0

Goals from the experienced duo of Marty McDaid and Laurence Toland fired Swilly to a first win at Swilly Park this season.

The lead goal arrived on ten minutes as McDaid, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Thursday, deceived goalkeeper Mark McElhinney with a deft lobbed effort.

Four minutes into the second half, Toland cracked home a wonderful second, firing into the top corner with a splendid effort that gave McElhinney no chance.

Swilly fashioned an early chance, but Jordan Toland headed just past the post, while Derry defender Lee McColgan had to be on guard to prod away at McDaid’s feet after McElhinney beat away a free-kick by Tony McNamee.

The visitors did threaten when Adrian Delap crossed for Ronan Wilson, who just couldn’t apply the finishing touch.

Swilly were defending stoutly and it took another timely interception, this one from Daniel O’Donnell, to halt the tracks of Matt Duffy.

But Swilly, thanks to the goals from McDaid and Toland, had done enough to win.

SWILLY ROVERS: Caolan Bolton, Dylan Hegarty, Shaun Crossan, Marty McDaid, Damien Friel, Ryan Toland, Brandon Toye, Jordan Toland, Tony McNamee, laurence Toland, Daniel O’Donnell. Subs: Paul Bradley for Crossan (35).

DERRY CITY RESERVES: Mark McElhinney, Paul Doherty, Matt Doherty, Kieran Farren, Lee McColgan, Dean Power, Evan Tweet, Shane McNamee, Ronan Wilson, Adrian Delap, Matt Duffy. Subs: Cathal Farren for McNamee (half-time), Denver Kelly for Wilson (67), Rhys McDermott for Tweed (67).

REFEREE: Marty McGarrigle.

Bonagee United . . . 1

Fanad United . . . 1

The first half hour was very even with both sides cancelling each other out, but Fanad almost took the lead in the 31st minute.

Keelin McElwaine crossed from the right wing and Davitt Walsh managed to head over from six yards out.

Bonagee had a chance of their own two minutes later when Aidan McCauley's long ball into the area was headed just wide of Shane Graham's post by Dean Larkin.

The game came to life in the second period and Bonagee broke the deadlock in the 56th minute.

Larkin’s ball into the area fell to Chris Moran who skipped past Oisin Langan’s tackle to hammer the ball into the bottom corner.

Fanad thought they restored parity in the 73rd minute, but referee Michael Connolly adjudged that Shaun McElwaines header had not crossed the line, much to the relief of the home support.

That joy was short-lived, when Fanad equalised in the 74th minute. Keelin McElwaine fed Oisin Langan on the right side and his ball to the back post was headed home by Seimi Coshia Friel.

BONAGEE UTD: G Wade, G Breslin, T Russell, R McGarvey, D Hunter, C Moran, J Lynagh, D Frankowski, A McLaughlin, D Larkin, A McCauley. Subs Used: D Stolarcysk, M De Kook.

FANAD UTD: S Graham, O Langan, S Friel, S McElwaine, S Friel, D McGarvey, K McElwaine, M Crossan, E Kelly, D Walsh, E Rafferty. Subs Used: R Carlin, K Gallagher, D McDaid.



Letterkenny Rovers . . . 2

Finn Harps Reserves . . . o

Conor Tourish gave Rovers an early lead at the Aura on Saturday and that set the tone for the game.

Rovers continued to impress going forward trying to play a neat passing game and came close again through Paul McVeigh before Darren McElwaine shot wide.

Harps fielded mainly a 19s squad which was bolstered by the addition of Gareth Kelly, Thomas Amegnaglo and Aizi Nahaynod and the game was watched by a number of the Harps management team.

Rovers again started the second half the better and Kevin McGrath shot straight at McCarron when well placed on 49 minutes before Harps had their best chance to level on 54 minutes when another former Rovers man Paul Ferry saw his long throughball send Nahanod in on goal but hewas unable to convert.

Rovers secured a priceless second goal on 65 minutes.

Following a free kick on the edge of the box, Paul Boyle showed great agility when somehow finding the net with an overhead kick.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Rory Kelly, Ryan Gildea, Lee Toland, Conor Tourish, Paul Boyle, Ryan Lonergan, Paul McVeigh, Kevin McGrath, Darren McElwaine, Christy Connaghan, David Shovlin.

Subs: Declan O'Donnell for Tourish 38 mins, Steve Okakpo-Emeka for Shovlin 74 mins, Brian McVeigh for Lonergan 76 mins

FINN HARPS RESERVES: Tommy Lee McCarron, Paul Ferry, Dara Ellison, Ciaran Kelly, Shane Blaney, Thomas Amegnaglo, Alex Carolan, Gareth Kelly, Aizi Nahanod, Jordan Ryan, Luke Nelis.

Subs: Liam Walsh for Carolan 60 mins, Ronan Finn for Ryan 60 mins, Niall McGinley for Ellison 65 mins,

REFEREE: Vincent McLoughlin

ASSISTANTS: Marty McGarrigle, Marty Quinn.

Thursday action

On Thursday night, Fanad United scored a narrow 2-1 win over Swilly Rovers at Triagh-A-Locha.

All the goals came in a four-minute spell. Fanad hit the front on 74 minutes through Seamus ‘Coshia’ Friel.

Swilly drew level when Shaun Crossan scored, but Fanad – back on the main pitch at Triagh-A-Locha again – struck the winner with Keelin McElwaine scoring.

Fixtures

Saturday, February 4, 7.15pm

Bonagee United v Derry City Reserves

Sunday, February 5, 2pm

Cockhill Celtic v Finn Harps Reserves

Swilly Rovers v Letterkenny Rovers