Leaders Cockhill fall to defeat to Derry City Reserves

Cockhill Celtic’s lead at the top of the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League is down to six points after Gavin Cullen’s team lost out to Derry City Reserves on Sunday.

Letterkenny Rovers overcame Bonagee in Saturday evening’s derby. Fanad United are up to third thanks to their slender win over Finn Harps.

Cockhill Celtic 1

Derry City Reserves 3

A strong Derry City Reserve side inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Cockhill at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds.

The match was played in perfect conditions and it was the visitors Derry who scored with their first attack.

Mark Timlin, recently signed from St. Patricks Athletic, picked the ball up wide on the right and his cross into the box was neatly laid off by Barry McNamee for the inrushing Cathal Farren to fire home.

On 10 minutes the visitors, playing their home match away, were two up.

Cockhill’s defence failed to clear a Josh Daniels corner and young Farren turned well in the box to shoot high to the roof of the net.

Cockhill’s main threat was coming from set pieces and on 24 minutes a Ronan Doherty ‘Ollie’ Doherty corner was flicked towards goal at the near post by William O’Connor but with the keeper Grimes beat Harry Monaghan cleared under the crossbar.

Cockhill did pull a goal back on 43 minutes. Gerry Gill’s excellent dead ball into the area was not cleared and Gerard McLaughlin’s pass back into the area was bundled home from two yards by James Bradley.

Derry restored their two-goal advantage on 49 minutes when, after a Cockhill corner, the Candystripes broke at pace and Farren flicked the ball through the gap to Ronan Curtis for the striker to dummy the ball and round Cullen to score.

COCKHILL CELTIC: G Cullen, D Doherty, P Doherty, O McColgan, W O’Connor, G McLaughlin, G Gill, R Varma, C Keddy, J Bradle, R Doherty. Subs: DM Doherty for G McLaughlin.

DERRY CITY RESERVES: E Grimes, A Delap, B Doherty, J Blake, S Whiteside, H Monaghan, B McNamee, R Curtis, J Daniels, M Timlin, C Farren. Subs: S McBride, S McNamee, P Doherty, J McCallion

REFEREE: P Coll.

Fanad United . . . 1

Finn Harps Reserves . . . 0

In a game played in glorious conditions, Fanad started the quicker of the two teams and almost took the lead after two minutes when a deep cross from Seimi Nanny Friel was met at the back post by Eunan Kelly but his header went just wide.

Fanad continued to press and a fine move on 10 minutes involving Daire McDaid and Davitt Walsh resulted in a Eunan Kelly shot but Tommy Lee McCarron produced an outstanding save to deny him .

Fanad opened the scoring from the resulting corner when Shaun McElwaine rose highest at the back post to meet Daire McDaid's delivery and he gave McCarron no chance.

Harps started to come into the game after this and had a good chance on 15 minutes to equalise when Kealan Kearney shot over when well placed.

Harps could have levelled the game five minutes into the second half when after some good work down the left, Oran McConnell fired just wide of the Fanad post.

Five minutes later McConnell came even closer to equalising when he met a corner in the box but his powerful header was blocked on the line by the alert Declan McGarvey.

FANAD UTD: Shane Graham, Oisin Langan, Seamus ‘Nanny’ Friel, Seamus ‘Coshia’ Friel, Shaun McElwaine, Matthew Crossan, Marty McAteer, Davitt Walsh, Declan McGarvey, Daire McDaid, Eunan Kelly.

FINN HARPS RESERVES: Tommy Lee McCarron, Paul Ferry, Adam Byrne, Liam Doherty, Shaun Rodgers, Ryan Finn, Kealan Kearney, Jack McKelvey, Oran McConnell, Liam Walsh, Dylan Rooney.

REFEREE: Vincent McLaughlin.

Bonagee United . . . 0

Letterkenny Rovers . . 2

Letterkenny Rovers visited Dry Arch Park on Saturday evening and duly left with all three points thanks to goals from Paul McVeigh and an injury time second from Kevin McGrath.

The opening goal came in the 11th minute, when the lively Paul McVeigh reacted to a loose ball in the Bonagee penalty area to expertly fire past Gareth Wade.

Bonagee thought they should have had a penalty in the 69th minute when Dean Larkin went down, but any appeals were waved away by referee Marty Quinn.

The second goal for the visitors arrived in the 92nd minute when Odhran McMacken's pass was met by Kevin McGrath at the back post to make it 2-0.

BONAGEE UTD: Wade, Breslin, Russell, Lynagh, Hunter, O'Brien, Stolarcsyk, McCauley, McLaughlin, Larkin, O'Doherty. Subs used: Coyle, De Kook

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Kelly, Lonergan, Gildea, Tourish, Boyle, Flanagan, McVeigh, McGrath, McElwaine, Conaghan, Shovlin. Subs used: McVeigh, McMacken.

FIXTURES

Thursday, January 26th, 7.30pm

Fanad United v Swilly Rovers

Saturday, January 28th, 2.30pm

Letterkenny Rovers v Finn Harps Reserves

Sunday, January 29th, 2pm

Bonagee United v Fanad United

Swilly Rovers v Derry City Reserves