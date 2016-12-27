Gallery: Memories of times gone by at Ballyraine FC

Arena 7 in Letterkenny plays host to a special celebration on Tuesday evening when local schoolboys soccer club, Ballyraine FC, marks its 40th anniversary.

Over the last number of weeks, organisers have been contacting players who have lined out for Ballyraine in the letterkenny and District Schoolboys League to invite them along to what promises to be a great night of memories and stories.

The fundraising event, which starts at 6.30pm, will see a selection of photos on display while there will also be a quiz, a raffle, questions and answers with past players and managers and plenty of craic.

Everyone welcome