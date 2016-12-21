Bradley's brilliant hat-trick helps Kilmacrennan Celtic to victory

Joshua Bradley hit a brilliant hat-trick as Kilmacrennan Celtic caused a major surprise by winning the Donegal Schoolboys U-14 Champions League Final on Wednesday night.



Kilmacrennan Celtic 6

Swilly Rovers 1



Swilly, winners of the league and a host of cup competitions already this season, had gone into this game as firm favourites.

But they had no answer to a well organised Kilmacrennan side who produced an excellent team performance to deservedly claim the win.

In Joshua Bradley, they had the man-of-the-match. The striker was superb up front and aside from his goals, he caused the Swilly back-line no end of trouble.

Kilmacrennan were also well served by Stephen and Conor Black (who scored two) and the hard-working Carlos O’Reilly who stood out in midfield.

For Swilly, it was a disappointing end to their season. On a damp and dreary night under the lights of Dry Arch Park, they bossed possession in the first half but for all their chances, they couldn’t find a goal.

In contrast, Kilmacrennan were clinical when opportunities came their way. Bradley gave them the lead on seven minutes with Conor Black the creator.

Less than ten minutes later, Black headed in a second from a Stephen Black free kick.

Swilly were shell-shocked and they did their best to find a response with Frankie Campbell, Sean Doherty and Finnian O’Donnell having efforts saved by Kilmacrennan keeper, Patrick McGarvey.

However, less than a minute after the restart, they conceded a third when Conor Black produced a tidy finish into the corner. Three minutes later Bradley got his second and Kilmacrennan’s fourth.

Credit to Swilly, they kept plugging away but further goals followed from Bradley again and a wonderful long range strike from Bobby McGettigan.

Swilly got a consolation goal their efforts deserved right at the end when Tyler Durning’s pass released Kyle McMullen in on goal and he produced a neat finish to beat McGarvey.

Kilmacrennan Celtic: Patrick McGarvey, Conor Cassidy, Aaron Reid, Bobby McGettigan, Stephen Black, Calvin Murray, Carlos O’Reilly, Aaron Gallagher, Conor Black, Joshua Bradley, Kyle McFadden.

Subs: Charlie Calard for Murray (47), Damien Egan for Cassidy (57), Emmet Maguire for Bradley (60), Mark Gallagher for McFadden (62), Adam Duncan for McGettigan (67).

Swilly Rovers: Kyle Burns, Oran Brogan, Jack McCauley, Kyle McMullen, Tony Gallagher, Jason McDaid, Matthew McLaughlin, Sean Doherty, Frankie Campbell, Finnian O’Donnell, Eoin Logue.

Subs: Dylan Dorrian for McDaid (32), Tyler Durning for Gallagher (52), Mark Cannon for Dorrian (57).

Referee: Michael Connolly

Assistants: Marty McGarrigle, Marty Quinn.