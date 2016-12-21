Bradley's brilliant hat-trick helps Kilmacrennan Celtic to victory
Champions League Final joy for Kilmacrennan
Kilmacrennan Celtic captain Stephen Black receives the Champions League cup from Gerry Gallagher of the Donegal Schoolboys League.
Joshua Bradley hit a brilliant hat-trick as Kilmacrennan Celtic caused a major surprise by winning the Donegal Schoolboys U-14 Champions League Final on Wednesday night.
Kilmacrennan Celtic 6
Swilly Rovers 1
Swilly, winners of the league and a host of cup competitions already this season, had gone into this game as firm favourites.
But they had no answer to a well organised Kilmacrennan side who produced an excellent team performance to deservedly claim the win.
In Joshua Bradley, they had the man-of-the-match. The striker was superb up front and aside from his goals, he caused the Swilly back-line no end of trouble.
Kilmacrennan were also well served by Stephen and Conor Black (who scored two) and the hard-working Carlos O’Reilly who stood out in midfield.
For Swilly, it was a disappointing end to their season. On a damp and dreary night under the lights of Dry Arch Park, they bossed possession in the first half but for all their chances, they couldn’t find a goal.
In contrast, Kilmacrennan were clinical when opportunities came their way. Bradley gave them the lead on seven minutes with Conor Black the creator.
Less than ten minutes later, Black headed in a second from a Stephen Black free kick.
Swilly were shell-shocked and they did their best to find a response with Frankie Campbell, Sean Doherty and Finnian O’Donnell having efforts saved by Kilmacrennan keeper, Patrick McGarvey.
However, less than a minute after the restart, they conceded a third when Conor Black produced a tidy finish into the corner. Three minutes later Bradley got his second and Kilmacrennan’s fourth.
Credit to Swilly, they kept plugging away but further goals followed from Bradley again and a wonderful long range strike from Bobby McGettigan.
Swilly got a consolation goal their efforts deserved right at the end when Tyler Durning’s pass released Kyle McMullen in on goal and he produced a neat finish to beat McGarvey.
Kilmacrennan Celtic: Patrick McGarvey, Conor Cassidy, Aaron Reid, Bobby McGettigan, Stephen Black, Calvin Murray, Carlos O’Reilly, Aaron Gallagher, Conor Black, Joshua Bradley, Kyle McFadden.
Subs: Charlie Calard for Murray (47), Damien Egan for Cassidy (57), Emmet Maguire for Bradley (60), Mark Gallagher for McFadden (62), Adam Duncan for McGettigan (67).
Swilly Rovers: Kyle Burns, Oran Brogan, Jack McCauley, Kyle McMullen, Tony Gallagher, Jason McDaid, Matthew McLaughlin, Sean Doherty, Frankie Campbell, Finnian O’Donnell, Eoin Logue.
Subs: Dylan Dorrian for McDaid (32), Tyler Durning for Gallagher (52), Mark Cannon for Dorrian (57).
Referee: Michael Connolly
Assistants: Marty McGarrigle, Marty Quinn.
