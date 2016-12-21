Gallery: Swilly Rovers FC underage presentations
Barry McNamee and Connor Gormley special guests at Swilly Rovers awards night
Swilly Rovers brought the curtain down on another great season at underage level by holding their presentations this week.
Local Derry City players Connor Gormley and Barry McNamee presented the awards and the following were the award winners:
U8
Darragh Naughton - Player of the year
Cian Crawford - Most Improved
Ollie Harte - Best Trainer
U10
Top goalscorer - Dylan McGarvey
Most improved - Daire Fennell.
Player of the year - Calvagh O'Donnell
U12
Player of the year - Lee Callan
Most improved - Matthew Brogan
Top goalscorer - Leon Boyce
U14B
Top Goalscorer - Tiernan McElwee
Most Improved - Mick Russell
Player of the year - Clive Callan
U14As
Top Goalscorer - Finnian O'Donnell
Most Improved - Kyle Burns
Player of the Year - Eoin Logue
U16
Top Goalscorer - Paul Bradley & Bryant
Players' player of year - Ronan Boyce
Player of the Year - Paul Bradley
