Gallery: Swilly Rovers FC underage presentations

Barry McNamee and Connor Gormley special guests at Swilly Rovers awards night

Swilly Rovers brought the curtain down on another great season at underage level by holding their presentations this week.

Local Derry City players Connor Gormley and Barry McNamee presented the awards and the following were the award winners:

U8
Darragh Naughton - Player of the year

Cian Crawford - Most Improved

Ollie Harte - Best Trainer

U10

Top goalscorer - Dylan McGarvey

Most improved - Daire Fennell.

Player of the year - Calvagh O'Donnell

U12
Player of the year - Lee Callan

Most improved - Matthew Brogan

Top goalscorer - Leon Boyce


U14B

Top Goalscorer - Tiernan McElwee
Most Improved - Mick Russell
Player of the year - Clive Callan

U14As

Top Goalscorer - Finnian O'Donnell

Most Improved - Kyle Burns

Player of the Year - Eoin Logue

U16

Top Goalscorer - Paul Bradley & Bryant

Players' player of year - Ronan Boyce

Player of the Year - Paul Bradley