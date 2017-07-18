Bernard Foy hosts his Captain's Day at Ballybofey and Stranorlar

You're never too old to win your Captain's Prize and that was certainly the case for Co Derry native, James McAllister who claimed his fourth Captain's Prize at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club last weekend.

Indeed James has been a runner-up on no fewer than six occasions. They say thirteen is unlucky for some, but not James.

With a creditable 37pts on Day one of Mr Bernard Foy's Captain's Prize, he was in 13th position, four points behind the Clubhouse overnight leader Martin O'Reilly, the young Donegal County footballer with a bright future in both sports. For young O'Reilly, a fantastic 41 points on Saturday was to see him with a clear two point advantage. Sunday was to prove a topsy turvy day for him, slipping well back in the pack. He was to put up a great comeback in the back nine but it wasn't to be his year.

The Gross group were having a real battle on day two. After nine holes, Dermott O'Neill was level par, Barry Farmer was four over for the nine while Paul Henderson and Martin O'Reilly were beginning to struggle a little. Farmer and O'Neill were to be seen live on our fb page having two great rounds. O'Neill beginning to struggle on the back nine whereas Farmer was applying pressure on him and although it was close in the end, it was Dermot O'Neill who came out on top to claim the Gross Prize.

Back to McAllister, who had a great start on Day Two with three pars on the trot but things looked to be changing with a few bogeys entering on to his card. A few other notable names were beginning to build some good scores, Danny Bannigan and Lee Henderson both having 24 points after twelve holes must have fancied themselves for this prestigious prize but in the end, it was James McAllister with a fantastic birdie on the 18th hole that was to see him giving the winning speech. Runner up spot was secured by Barry Farmer who had a fantastic level par in the back nine. Former Murvagh player Christy Brogan was to pick up third spot ahead of Martin O'Reilly. Danny Bannigan in fifth place and Paddy Mullin secured sixth place.

Captain Bernard was introduced to the stage by Club President John Bradley and was to give a great speech. He acknowledged the presence of Paddy Carr, a founding member and Tony Gallinagh who between them have played in 115 Captain's Prizes, a fantastic achievement. He also welcomed Bill Duncan who won Captain's Prize50 years ago. Present also were the Kees from Los Angeles and Canada, a family who were also instrumental in the foundation of our club.

Bernard said the club was built on volunteerism and acknowledged the great work that was done by all council members and volunteers around the course. The Captain thanked and was very appreciative of all our sponsors from within the club and the community itself, particularly in this our sixtieth year when our 60th Classic celebrations took place and more to come. Finally Bernard paid high praise to his dear wife Sarah for being so supportive to him in this busy year.