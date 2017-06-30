Dr John McHardy hosts his Captain's Day in Murvagh

Dr John McHardy hosted a most enjoyable Captain's Day at Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh last Sunday.

Over 170 players took part in the competition at the end of which John McIntyre turned out a very popular winner with a superb score of 41pts in challenging conditions.

It might just have been the

competition from his fourball partner Michael Martin who finished second

with 40pts that drove John on to win. Billy Johnston, stalwart of the Ulster Cup team, finished third with a respectable 37pts.

Another

fourball pairing of Michael McGroary with 36pts in fourth and Darren

McDaid (31pts gross) took the rest of the main prizes. John 'M' Meehan with 35pts, Brendan Gurren with 36pts and Emlyn Hughes 36pts took the Category prizes.

Vice-Captain Denis Kelly didn't quite manage to win

this year and had to settle for the Committee prize instead. Past-Captains' prize was won by Michael Neary with 34pts. Damien Mulhern captured the Team Captains' prize and Shaun Meehan earned himself the Junior prize with 34pts.

The Phil Mickelson of Murvagh, Brian Boyle continued with his recent run of form taking the 2nd nine with 20pts while Bobby O'Shea with 22pts took the front nine.

Congratulations to Moragh Canney won the Captain's Prize to the Ladies on Tuesday last with an admirable 72 and also to Máirín McCartney in second with 73 and Helen Gillespie in third with 74.

The members and guests enjoyed a wonderful evening thanks to Greg Rintoul and his staff, the club staff and 'Skirmish' who provided entertainment.