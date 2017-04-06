North West Super Cup success for Blaze

It was a big weekend of basketball in Letterkenny with important silverware up for grabs.

The creme de la creme were on display for all to see and they didn't disappoint. There was some high scoring games and some nail biting finishes. The Aura was the place to be. That's right folks, the Aura!

Before the heavy weights battled it out in the LYIT there was the matter of the Northwest Super Cup to be decided. Blaze were represented on three fronts with the girls contesting the under 14 and 16 and the boys in the under 16. The under 14 girls were triumphant over Sligo All Stars but the under 16 girls were defeated by Donegal Town.

The under 16 boys faced a strong Sligo All Stars team who they have failed to get the better of in the previous encounters. The Blaze lads were coming of the back of a run of games which included a tight playoff semi final win, an overtime playoff final win and a hard away loss to Andersonstown Tigers and while they had confidence in their defensive system, their offence was lacking continuity. As always the lads went into the game with determination.

The first quarter was a low scoring affair with Sligo pressing from the word go but Blaze were prepared and with the cool heads of Luke Cassidy and Eoghan Donaghy they worked their way out of defence. Sligo got some easy baskets off fast breaks but Blaze hit back through strong inside work from Adam Gillespie and drives to the basket by Oisin Nee, Darragh Scott and Ronan Daly which resulted in them being fouled and getting to shoot free throws. The quarter ended with Sligo up 11-6.

Into the second quarter and Blaze settled into their defensive formation with Oisin Randles co-ordinating things from the back of the zone.This began to frustrate All Stars which led to their foul count increasing. Unfortunately the personal foul count was going up for Blaze too with a couple of the lads having to take a seat to protect them from further fouls and also to give them a rest. At half time Sligo were still in leading by 5 but this was unfamiliar territory for All Stars as they were so used to being in control of the game with a comfortable lead.

The third quarter started the same way as the second finished but with an increased level of focus from Blaze.

Blaze started to get some fast break points of their own while at the same time keeping the pressure on All Stars basket with good passing and moving on offence. This helped to close the gap to 3. Ramel Solair was subbed in during the third quarter and he chipped in with some well taken baskets and free throws at the offensive end and blocks and rebounds at the defensive end.

The final quarter was not short of drama as the crowd increased with the other games already finished.

Blaze continued their game plan of presurising the All Star basket and this paid dividend when they took the lead half way through the quarter. The lead changed 4 times before Blaze managed to stretch it to 4 points.

All Stars reduced the lead to 2 and with Blaze failing to capitalise from the following possession, All Stars called a time out to get the ball moved up to their front court and implement a play. However the Blaze lads worked hard on defence ,as they had done the whole game. This forced Sligo into a contested shot which they missed and the rebound was gathered by a Blaze player, much to the relief of the management. The ball was passed to Eoghan Donaghy who was subsequently fouled by Sligo which stopped the clock and gave Eoghan 2 free throws as All Stars were on 5 team fouls. Blaze were now in the position that if they scored 1 then All Stars would need a 3 point shot to send the game to overtime and if they scored 2 then it would mean it would take 2 positions for Sligo to tie or take the lead. Eoghan cooly dispatched the 2 shots and pushed the Blaze lead to 4.

All stars used their final time out with the same intentions as their previous one. With the capacity crowd behind them and making their voices heard, the Blaze lads stepped out onto court for the final play. All Stars ran a play but just the same as the previous one the Blaze defence stood firm and forced Sligo to attempt a low percentage shot and Blaze came away with the rebound.

And with that the final whistle blew and the Blaze men managed to achieve the victory that had eluded them over the previous 4 seasons. The crowd erupted and the entire bench sprung to their feet to engulf the 5 players on the court. The Blaze men had won the Super cup. Well done to all the players. This game wasn't just won on the day, it was won in the countless training hours that the players put in over the seasons.



Basketball Northern Ireland (BNI) U14 Girls Cup.

The U14 Girls BNI Cup final was a Donegal-Tyrone affair with Letterkenny Blaze playing the girls from Tyrone Towers Basketball Club, who hail from Dungannon. Tyrone Towers were seeking to bring the U14 Cup title back to Dungannon but the Letterkenny girls made sure the Cup would be going back to the North West along with the BNI League Trophy with an efficient and polished display.

Tyrone Towers had squeezed past a tough Belfast Phoenix side in the semi-final by 4 points and came out in the first quarter of the BNI Cup Final on Sunday last, determined to make a fast start.

R. Devenney was the first player to put the scoreline into motion for Blaze. This was followed by S. Cunningham, who got off to a very strong start, scoring 11 of the 15 Blaze points in the 1st quarter. This was assisted by accurate passing into the heart of the Tyrone defence by M. Kealy. Blaze 15 pts. Tyrone Towers 4pts.

The second quarter was a tighter affair with Tyrone Towers battling back gradually with scores from B. Barker and S. Quinn. Blaze 19pts. Tyrone Towers 13pts.

The third quarter was closely fought with some super defence from both sides and strong rebounding by L. Canning (Tyrone), M. Kealy and T. Smith (both Blaze). Scores from K. Mc Guinness & M. Kealy (Blaze) and B. Barker, C. Pinkerton and S. Quinn (Tyrone Towers) left the score line at 18: 26 in Blaze’s favour heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Blaze girls pushed on again with great defending from all Blaze players. All players were battling under the boards to secure possession for their respective teams. Letterkenny Blaze ran out winners with a score line of 33 points to 21 points. S. Cunningham (Letterkenny Blaze) was awarded the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the game for her superb control of the game on both sides of the court.

Letterkenny Blaze – S. Cunningham, A. Mc Clintock, M. Kealy, R. Devenney, M. Mc Daid, R. Sullivan, S. Higgins, T. Smith, E. Mullen, S. Otoo, K. Mc Guinness, E. Gribben, M. Bonner.