Captains' Drive-ins at Letterkenny and Bundoran this weekend

It was another busy week on the golf courses of Donegal with loads of activities, despite the inclement weather.

The Captain's Drive-in was held in Gaoth Dobhair and this weekend, Letterkenny and Bundoran are among the golf clubs holding their Captains' Drive-ins. Best wishes to all concerned.

Here's a round up of all the latest news

DUNFANAGHY

With a break in the weather on both Wednesday and Sunday the scores were very tight at the top. There was only a point or two splitting all three positions on both days, here’s hoping the good weather stays around for a few more days this week.

Results: Wed Open Stableford, 1st March, 1st Joe Terry 10 43pts, 2nd Danny Conaghan 18 B/S 41pts, Gross Don Ponsonby 6 L/Kenny 34 Gross pts,

3rd Kevin Ward 20 40pts, Cat Paddy Hegarty 22 38pts, Css n/c

Sunday, 5th March, AIB Bowl GOY,

1st Gerard McGinley 11 43pts, 2nd John McGinley 13 42pts, Gross Paul Kelly 6 32Gross pts, 3rd Neil McGinley 14 41pts, Cat Paddy Hegarty 22 40pts

Css n/c.

Glencar Inn Golf Society

The Glencar Inn Golf Society's latest outing was to Narin and

Portnoo on Sunday.

The results were: Winner, Shane Gallagher (36 points), 2nd Michael O'Reilly (35 points) and 3rd Jackie Duffy (32 points)

Cat 1 - Ed Margey, Cat 2 - Mark Ponsonby, Cat 3 - Brian Carney, Cat 4 - Pat Herron. Front 9 - Sean McGlinchey, Back 9 - Brian Kelly.

The society would like to thank Narin and Portnoo Golf Club for the use of

their facilities at short notice.

A fabulous day's golf with sunshine all day (a rare day to get at the moment!).

There will be a table quiz in the Glencar Inn on Friday, 24th March, at 9 pm. Tables of 4 - 20 euro. Prizes galore, so come along and have a good night's craic. There will be a donatation to a chosen charity on the night.

North Western Golfing Alliance

Brian McElhinney ‘s winning streak is at an end. He was finally bested at the weekend when he was pushed into second spot in the Alliance competition. This winning streak has run since 17th September and he triumphed at Ballybofey/Stranorlar, North West ,Narin/Portnoo, Ballyliffin twice and finally Rosapenna.

The person who beat him for the gross prize was none other than Michael McGeady who has pursued him all year but that is not the full story. In point of fact they did not have the best scores on the day. That honour fell to former captain of the Alliance Marty McDermott who scorched around the rain soaked course in 65 while Michael had 66 and Brian a 67. Brian had 1 bogey and 2 birdies. So in 7 competitions Brian has dropped 8 shots and recorded 23 birdies. That’s some golf by any standard, no wonder he dominated the Irish Professional scene this year and that he will be competing on the Euro Protour when it starts shortly.

Michael, who will shortly be a fully qualified club Professional, enjoyed his day in the sun when he cemented his win with his 4th birdie at the 17th which he needed to beat Brian.

The card of the day belonged to Marty McDermott the winner of the Nett prize with 43 points.

In second place in Nett was David Forbes who had a magical 23 points on the back nine and who must rue a blank at the par 3 9th otherwise he would have pushed Marty much closer

The golfer of the year competition is over for another year. It finished a fortnight ago when Brian McElhinney secured the points he needed to win both the Gross and Nett competitions - the first time it has been done in the long history of the Alliance which has been going since the 1940’s.

The Captain's day will be hosted by Odran McGettigan in Portsalon on March 18th to round off another year in this winter Alliance.

Results: Nett, Ist Marty McDermott (4) Rosapenna G.C. 43 pts, 2nd David Forbes (8) Faughan Valley G.C. 41 pts, 3rd Dennis Porter (12) Strabane G.C. 40 pts, 4th Kevin Hunter (10) Faughan Valley G.C. 38 PTS B.O.T., 5th Stephen Harris (15) Letterkenny G.C. 38 PTS

Gross

1st Michael McGeady (+2) sdgolfacademy.com 66, 2nd Brian McElhinney (+4) North West G.C. 67, 3rd Eamonn McGlinchey (5) Letterkenny G.C. 75, 4th Paul Duffy (6) Faughan Valley G.C. 76, 5th Ben Corry (6) Strabane G.C. 77

2’s Eamonn O’Carroll.

Ballyliffen

Results:

Sunday, 5th March, Glashedy No 9,

Glashedy Links, 0-15, 1st Neil Grant (15) 42pts, 2nd Neil McCarron (13) 39pts

16-28, 1st Darryl Butler (18) 41pts, 2nd Johnny McDermott (23) 38pts

Back 9: Low Section: Christy Friel,

High Section: Cornelious Collins,

CSS: N/Q

The Old Links, 0-15, 1st Jesse Furnival (15) 39pts, 2nd Jim Porter (7) 39pts

16-28, 1st Philip Quigley (19) 41pts,

2nd Carl Desmond (20) 36pts

Back 9: Low section: John D O’Kane,

High section: Sean Harley, CSS: N/Q

Saturday Open, 4th March, 1st James Connolly (21) 41pts, 2nd Darragh McLaughlin (6) 39pts, 3rd Sean Bridge (7) 37pts,

Gross: Brendan Devlin

CSS: N/Q

Friday Open, 3rd March, 1st Graeme Anderson (12) 38pts, 2nd Matt Concannon (9) 35pts, 3rd Oliver McConologue (14) 34pts

CSS: N/Q

Wednesday Society, 1st March, 1st Tony Gill 42pts, 2nd Frank Harkin 41pts, 3rd Hughie Gill 41pts

Two’s: Gerard Friel, Alo Tully, Phelim Davenport

Ladies: Confined, 5th March, 0-18, 1st Margaret Doherty( O) 17pts, 2nd Mary McGeoghan 16pts

19-28, 1st Mary McGonagle 17pts, 2nd Teresa Devlin 17pts BOT

29-36, 1st Elaine McLaughlin 19pts, 2nd Maire Mathews 18pts

Fixtures:

Friday, 10th March, Open Competition on The Old Links. Visitors €30pp

Saturday, 11th March, Open Competition on Glashedy Links. Visitors €30pp

Sunday, 12th March, Paul Crotty Confined on The Old Links

Timesheet for the Captains' Drive-In Scramble on St Patrick's Day is now available in the clubhouse. Members please print your name clearly on the sheet. Draw for teams will be done on March 13th.

North West GC

Sunday, 26th February was the Captains' Drive In for John Craig and Eileen Quigley

A large turn-out greeted the incoming Captains as the members competed in the Captains' Drive In. Strong winds and heavy rain at times didn't deter the competitors and a fantastic winning team score of 48 points was recorded. Club Captain for 2017, John Craig and Lady Captain Eileen Quigley presented the winning team of Karl King, Joe McColgan, Carlo McLaughlin and Bosco Reid their prizes for their superb score.

Saturday, 4th March, Club Sweep: After a week of interesting weather at North West, Saturday's Club Sweep was played in breezy but more favourable conditions.

Playing flawless golf was the club's very own Competition Secretary, Stewart McGinlay (3) who carded 39 points to win on tie break from Trevor Henderson (15). Stewart had three birdies in his round, coming at the 1st, 3rd and 11th holes and played his back nine in level par. Colin Barlow (9) returned 38 points for 3rd.

Global Golf 4 Cancer: Nick Edmund arrived at North West Golf Club on Tuesday. Nick's journey, carrying his golf bag, will see him visit 40 clubs along the Wild Atlantic Way raising awareness of Cancer Care West, Galway and fundraising through his charity Global Golf 4 Cancer.

Everyone at North West wishes Nick every success with this tremendous feat undertaken for a great cause.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

Saturday sweep results: Brid McMenamin was in fine form carding a great 37 pts, 2nd Bridie Faulkner 35 pts, 3rd Darragh McGowan 34 pts, 4th Mae Ferry 30 pts.

Wednesday 9 hole competition: 1st Emer Kee 19 pts, 2nd Brid McMenamin 19 pts, 3rd Breid Kelly.

The 9 hole league continues and the sheet is up for the Lady Captain's weekend away to Roe Park.

Gaeltacht Golf Alliance

As we reach the end game, we are still no nearer to finding the team who will take top points into our final day in Portsalon on April Fool’s Day. It’s no joke to get all the matches played but with a little help from the weather we will have all fixtures played by the end of the month.

Cruit travelled to Dunfanaghy on Saturday last and despite the weather forecast, played in beautiful weather. The visitors came away with five matches to finish their campaign on a total of 55 points. Cloughaneely have to find 4 matches in their two remaining away fixtures at Portnoo and Portsalon to pass that total as they sit on 48 points.

On 47 points Rosapenna have one home match to play against near neighbours Portsalon and should get close to the 60 point mark. Portsalon, with a home and an away match to play against Cloughaneely and Rosapenna respectively, are on 44 points and 60 points is not out of their reach!

Both Narin and Portnoo and Gweedore are on 33 points and have two matches each to play. Narin and Portnoo await the visits of Cloughaneely and Gaoth Dobhair and Gaoth Dobhair will also have a home match against Dunfanaghy.

Dunfanaghy, on 28 points, have only that fixture to fulfil. So, the bookies would probably favour Rosapenna but top spot will probably come down to Rosapenna vs Portsalon to decide the winners.

The points for the league standings are as follows: winners 30 points, 2nd place 25 points, 3rd 20 points, 4th 15 points, 4th 10 points and 6th 5 points. Those points will be added to the best 10 cards from the final day in Portsalon.

In the event of any ties the higher points will be awarded to both clubs. Thanks to all captains who have a very onerous task getting 18 men together for each match.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

No results this week because of the weather.

There is a medal competition on Saturday, 11th March, stableford on Saturday, 18th March and an open 3 Ball Better Ball (any combination) on Friday, 17th March. Timesheets for those competitions are on-line, or phone the clubhouse.

The Easter Hamper will be played on Saturday, 8th April and this is also the qualifier for the Donegal Shield to be played in Greencastle on Saturday, 29th April.

Please add your name to the list in the Ladies locker room to be included in the draw for the Hamper.

Letterkenny Ladies

The Captains' Drive-in is now rescheduled for Sunday, March 12th - registration from 10.30am with last entry at 11.30am. Draw will take place at 12 noon with a shotgun start and an 18 hole scramble will follow.

All members are encouraged to come along and to witness the official start of the new golfing season and be part of one of the most sociable events in the golfing year. We wish Lady Captain Mary, Captain Colin and President Danny every good wish for their year ahead.

Congratulations to recent winners in the front and back 9, 3 best card competition. Front nine winners: Marian O’Sullivan (11) winner with 56 pts; runner-up: Marian Keating (19) with 54 pts: Back nine: Anne Cannon (12) winner with 52 pts, runner-up, Marian O’Sullivan (11) with 42 pts.

The Donegal Shield will take place in Greencastle Golf Club on Saturday April 29th and the qualifier for this will be played on Tuesday, March 28th.

A reminder of the very popular Donegal Ladies 3 day Golf Classic which takes place on May 22nd (Dunfanaghy), 23rd (Letterkenny) and 24th May (Ballybofey & Stranorlar). There are options of individual or team entry.

Remember team members are not permitted to play together.

Bundoran ladies

The Captains' Drive-In takes place at Bundoran Golf Club on Sunday, 12th March and all are invited to support our 2017 Captains, Leona Connolly and Mark Crawford.

This is a special day in the golf club calendar and there will be a 9 hole scramble at 1.30p.m. to mark the Captains' Drive In. All welcome. Refreshments will be served afterwards in the Clubhouse.

Two nine hole competitions are currently running each week . An ongoing charity 9 hole competition can be played any day with two cards to count. Revenue for this competition will be shared among local charities as per fixture card. Please support. Every Sunday an individual 9 hole stableford competition will be sponsored by the club. Entry fee €3.

Gaoth Dobhair

Bhí 'Drive in' an chaptaen ur ann ag an deireadh seachtaine. Ta suil againn go mbeidh bliain ar doigh Piaras.

Bhain Paul Mac Aoidh an chomortas ag an deireadh seachtaine le scor 68. Seo an chead comortas a bhain Paul le cupla bliain. Sa dara hait bhíi Jamie Og O Dochartaigh le 68 freisin. Sa triu hait bhí Paul Fletcher le 69. Hugh Og O Gallchoir a bhain an 'gross' le 73. Fuair an chead 9 chuig Sean O Duibhir le 32 agus an dara 9 chuig Pol O Maolagain le 32. Bhain Danny O Fearraigh an catagoir le 69. CSS 69.

Beidh Cluiche Gaeltachta as baile i bPort Nua ar an Satharn 11u Marta. Adh mor ar Nigel agus an fhoireann go leir.

Is feidir imirt De Sathairn no De Domhnaigh ag an deireadh seachtaine.

Club 100 - Declan Mac Giolla Bhride €250, Declan O Currain €100, Jason Mac Giolla Bhride €50, Duais an doras - Deirdre Ui Ghallchoir €50

Ballraiocht le hioc anois.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

No need to panic, I don't think we are going to see a race against hail or cold rains or some other elemental catastrophe just yet, well fingers crossed.

Like a lot of fellow parkland courses, the golf was limited last week with just one outing on Sunday, 5th March, which was won by Liam Lynch with a great score of 41pts and second place was picked up by Martin Brogan with 38pts. Usual Competitions this week.

St. Patrick's Day: A big thank you to Kee's HotelL in Stranorlar for their kind sponsorship of our Champagne Scramble on St Patrick's Day for which you are advised to put your name on timesheet on or before 16th March. Draw for teams will take place on March 16th. (Shotgun start at 12 noon)

The quiz on Wednesday, March 15th is for Cunamh.

Snooker:

John McMenamin won the singles match play snooker competition for the second year in a row at B&S Golf Club. In what could only be described as an exhilarating final, it was Conor Henderson who was to finish runner up.

In the Plate, it was Denis McClean who came out on top, brushing aside the efforts of Jonathan Brady.

Narin and Portnoo

The Captains' Drive-In will now be held on Saturday, 18th March. All members should be at the clubhouse for 10am with the Drive-In at 10.30am and the competition at 11am which will be a shotgun start

Congratulations to Conal Keeney who was the overall winner of the Winter

League.

Results: Sunday, 5th March, 1st Jim Harley (5) 39pts, 2nd Vinnie Gallagher

(16) 38pts b.o.t, 3rd Sean McKenna (17) 38pts b.o.t., Front Nine

Mairtin Hernon (12) 21pts, Back Nine John Malone (10) 22pts.

Fixtures: Open every Wednesday; Sunday, 12th March, Singles Stableford.

Portsalon

On Saturday, March 11th, there will be an open gents fourball betterball. On Sunday 12th it's a members competition, on Wednesday 15th a gents open, and St Patricks Day, March 17th, an open fourball scramble. A time sheet is in operation for all competitions at Portsalon Golf Club, contact 074 91 59459 for your tee time or go online at www.portsalongolfclub.com

Mulroy Winter Links: The Mulroy Links will be staged at Portsalon on March 25th.

Results: The winner of the Wednesday open was Donal Callaghan Jnr (12) – 42 points BOT, Runner-up: Cathal Toland (13) – 42 points, Gross: Declan Doherty – Strabane (10) – 29 points, Third: Thomas Graham – Newtownstewart (14) – 39 points.

On Saturday the winner of the V-Par open competition was Ryan McGettigan (5) – 5up, Second: Michael Harte (16) – 3up.

On Sunday the winner of the members competition was Paul Murphy (26) – 43 points, Runner-up: John McGettigan (15) – 39 points, Third: Michael Shields (13) – 38 points, Gross: John Shields (5) – 33 points

Gaeltacht League: Portsalon will host Cloughaneeley golf club in their final home match of this season’s campaign. Portsalon members should note that the course is booked for the Gaeltacht Captain's Day on Saturday, 1st April.

Rosapenna

The gents singles stableford on Sunday was won by Seamus Herraghty (11) with 43pts. The runner up was Kieran Gallagher (14) with 41pts bot. The gross winner was Seimi Connor (3) with 37 gross pts. In third place was Micheal Bradley (5) with 41pts. The front nine winner was Peter Smyth (12) with 21pts and the back nine winner was John Boyce (7) with 21pts. Two's - John Boyce, Sean Boyce, Seimi Connor, Pauric McGinty Jnr, Conor McMenamin, Gerard McCormick, Martin Coary and Seamus Herraghty with €11 each.

Mulroy Links

The penultimate Mulroy Links outing took place at Rosapenna last Saturday with the results as follows:

Nett Section, 1st Cathal Toland (13) with 38pts, 2nd Pauric Fudy Dunleavy (9) with 36pts

Gross Section, 1st Joe Coyle (6) 29 gross pts, 2nd Pete Gallagher (8) 28 gross pts

Twos - Pete Gallagher and Cathal Toland.

The final outing will take place on Saturday, March 25th at Rosapenna. Please contact the Pavilion Golf Shop on 074-915-5000 re all tee time enquires.

Course Notice: Club length placing on fairways only will come into effect from Friday, March 17th until further notice.

Junior Golf: Anyone interested in the Junior Golf programme for 2017 is asked to contact the Junior Convenor Peter Cullen on 087-625-3876 or The Pavilion Golf Shop to register their interest.

Up coming competitions/events -

March: Saturday 11th - Winter Scramble Series; Sunday 12th - Gents Competition (club); Saturday 18th - Open Competition (Resort); Sunday 19th - Gents Competition (club); Saturday 25th - Mulroy Links @ Rosapenna; Sunday 26th - Gents Competition (club).

The golfsure insurance premium is €27 for 2017/18 and is payable in the Pavilion Golf Shop by March 31st.



Cruit Island

Terence Gallagher took his Gaelteacht team to Dunfanaghy on Saturday last and managed to come away with a very good result, taking 10 points from a possible 18. However, Terence was quick to point out it was a great team effort and not down to his wise pairings.

Looking forward to Captain's day in Portsalon in April.

Back to golf in Cruit on Sunday and well done to Martin Forker shooting 37pts to beat everyone bar the No. 1 golfer Donal Boyle who had 38pts. Martin, who is only making a comeback, could be the man to watch this year.

In our "Golfer of Year" Frank Kelly continued his run good form to take 3rd with 35pts.

We would like to extend our sympathies to the Breen family on the death of Conor Breen.

Having a holiday home in the area, he spent time in Kincasslagh and was a long standing sponsor of our golf club.