Captains' drive-in held at Rosapenna Golf Club

Club members, friends and family gathered at Rosapennan Golf Club last Saturday for the Captains' Drive-In.

Best wishes to Peadar Boyce (Captain), Sheila Breen (Lady Captain), Liam Breen (Vice Captain) and Martin Casey (President) for a successful year.

The day at Rosapenna was one of the highlights of another busy week on the county's fairways. Here's a round up from some of Donegal's golf clubs:

Rosapenna

The 2017 Captains' Drive-In took place at Rosapenna last Saturday. With over 100 members, friends and family gathered on the 1st tee, the new officers of the club officially marked their year in office with four great drives. A mixed scramble then took place over the Sandy Hills Links with the results as follows:

1st Veronica Dowds, Sean Boyce, PJ Giles & Peter Kelly.

2nd Celine Bradley, Charlie McBride, Brendan Roache & Martin Coary.

3rd Meryl Wolfe, Pete McBride Jnr, Peter Smyth & Hugo Duggan.

Many thanks to all the members that attended the drive-in and to those who played in the scramble, a great start to the 2017 season.

Club Competition

The gents singles stableford on Sunday, February 19th played over the Sandy Hills Links was won by Denis Harkin (14) with 40pts, the runner up was Micheal Bradley (5) with 38pts bot. The gross winner was John Boyce (7) with 31 gross pts. In third place was Kieran Gallagher (14) with 38pts. Two's - Denis McBride, Denis Harkin, Mick Gallagher Jnr, Liam Breen & Brian McCormick with €13 each.

Mulroy Links

The latest outing was held on Saturday the 18th February at Portsalon with the results at follows:

Nett Section

1st Tony Kingston (14) – 40pts bot

2nd Stephen Harris (15) – 40pts

3rd Conal Drislane (19) – 38pts

Gross Section

1st Donal Callaghan Jnr (12) – 31 gross; 2nd DP Logue (5) – 30 gross

3rd Pauric Dunleavy (9) – 28 gross

Twos- Tony Kingston, Noel McCormick & Gerry Casey.

The last two outings of the 2016/17 season will both take place at the Rosapenna Golf Resort on Saturday the 4th and Saturday, March 25th. Please contact Rosapenna direct on 074-915-5000 re all tee time enquires for both outings.

Up coming competitions/events -

February

Saturday 25th - Mevagh Day Centre Golf Classic; Sunday 26th - Gents Competition (club)

March

Saturday 4th - Mulroy Links @ Rosapenna; Sunday 5th - Gents Competition (club).

Dunfanaghy

We really are blessed to be able to play a course such as Dunfanaghy which is in fine shape at present, even allowing for the increased play on the course as it is always open and rarely flooded or wet. We have been lucky with the weather this winter so far with temperatures in the teens and evidence of growth on the greens.

We have started lifting off the fairways now until early March to give them a rest and the scores in the competitions have rocketed due to placing in the semi giving great lies and easy shots into the greens.

The Wednesday Open this week saw Cyril Robinson take the top slot with a great score of 41 pts and with a super back nine as well. This was sufficient to pip Seamus Clerkin into second place. Cathal McMonagle took the gross and Collan Keegan, fresh from his win last week, took third place with 39 pts. Category prize went to Hugh Ferry.

On Saturday we had an Open Single Stableford competition and the day was good for golf. Hard to believe it's still February and winter. There was only one clear outright winner as finally everything seemed to click for Andy Murray and he romped home with an impressive 42pts. This was 4 clear of his next rival Gary Sherran on 38 pts. Gross went to Seamus McCauley with 29 pts and Nigel Doherty (Andy's rival in the match) took third place with 37 pts. The Category prize went to Connie Ferry also on 37 pts.

Sunday 19th was our Monthly Medal competition and young Connor Hanna had an impressive 41 pts but I'm sure he didn't bank on Domonic Bogues cruising home with an incredible 44 pts to win by a clear 3 shots. Gerard McGinley was just pipped on BOT by Conor into third place and gross went to Shane Greer on 32 pts. The Category went to Terence McDermott with 37 pts and the nines went to Aiden Fox and Cathal McMonagle.

The open Ladies and Gents seniors due to be played on Monday, Feb. 20th has been rescheduled for next Monday, 27th February due to weather conditions. The timesheet will remain the same as last Monday.

If you had a slot on Monday's sheet and next Monday does not suit you please let Mary in the office know asap.

All of the competitions are non-counting at present due to dropping off the fairways.

RESULTS:

Wednesday Open, Feb. 15th,

1st Cyril Robinson (21) 41pts

2nd Seamus Clerkin (20) 41 pts BOT

Gross Cathal McMonagle (9) 28 Pts

3rd Collan Keegan (12) 39 pts

Cat Hugh Ferry (24) 36 pts

Saturday Open Single Stableford, Feb. 18th, 1st Andy Murry (13) 42 pts

2nd Gary Sherran 16) 38 pts

Gross Seamus McCauley (9) 29 pts

3rd Nigel Doherty (12) 37 Pts

Cat Connie Ferry (20 ) 37 Pts

Sunday Monthly Medal, Feb. 19th,

1st Domonic Bogues (14) 44 Pts

2nd Conor Hanna (11) 41 pts

Gross Shane Greer (4) 32 pts

3rd Gerard McGinley (11) 41 pts BOT

Cat Terence McDermott (21) 37 pts

1st nine Aiden Fox (18) 23 pts

2nd nine Cathal McMonagle (9) 21 pts.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Margaret Roarty (25) won the running 14 hole competiton with 29 pts. On Saturday 11th Una Diver won the 18 hole stableford and Grace McFadden was second.

On Saturday, 18th February, Deborah Moore (18) won with 69 net BOT from Gerarda Arnold (25).

Unfortunately, the Senior competiton, ladies & Gents, had to be postponed due to the Donegal Drizzle. Same time sheet in operation next Monday 27th. Please let the office know if you are not playing.

We are now dropping off the fairways for a couple of months - I'm not surprised as I saw some divots bigger than my size 4s - wonder how they manage that. The rule if you inadvertently play from the fairway is it's a 2 shot penalty and you must replay the ball from the rough where you should have dropped it. No doubt I will hear if I got that wrong!

Saturday club stableford on 25th, Seniors Monday 27th and March Ladies' Links Tuesday 7th March - book on line or phone the clubhouse.

Drum Bar Golf Society

The Drum Bar Golf Society in Letterkenny held their first outing of 2017 on Saturday with a trip to the beautiful Dunfanghy course.

The format was a scramble event and well done to the winning team of Michael and Eileen Crossan, Cathal Sheridan and Damien Judge who took the honours.

A special mention too for Mary Rose Dullaghan who took three of the main prizes on the day!

The outing marked the start of what promises to be a busy year for the society and our new captain, Paul Dolan. Best wishes to Paul for his year in charge - and along with his committee, the society is certainly in capable hands.

Results from Saturday:

1st Michael and Eileen Crossan, Cathal Sheridan and Damien Judge; 2nd Brian Wilson, Christy Galligan, Mary Rose Dullaghan and Jim Ferry; Longest drives, Dave Moore and Mary Rose Dullaghan; Nearest the pin, Mary Rose Dullaghan.



Gaoth Dobhair

Torthai Comórtas Club 5: Jason McBride 64 (-1 Gross), Tommy Diver 66, Gross Michael O'Dwyer 74, Seán O H-Icí 67, CAT Michael Rodgers 71, 9s Padraig Coyle 34, John Diver 31, CSS 69.

Is feidir imirt ar an Satharn na ar an Domhnach.

Gailf Sinsear:

Weather was the winner this week again, no golf no scores. As usual you can play on Tuesday and Thursday of next week. You may return a card on both days, your best will count.

4u Márta - Drive-in an Chaifin le Aifreann ar an 10 le scramble ansin.

Portsalon

Course Development

If you have visited Portsalon golf club over the past few months, members and visitors will have observed the redevelopment of the course continues under the guidance of Paul McGinley and his team. During last week Paul McGinley’s team visited to review the works undertaken over the past few months. They toured the course and they were indeed impressed with the modification works to-date. Some of the most notable changes are the tee area at the 7th hole and the improved layout at the entrance to the 9th green. According to Paul, this new look will enhance the presentation of the Portsalon golf course as a first class golfing venue.

Events

On Saturday 25th it’s a fourball better ball competition, Sunday 26th a members competition. On Wednesday 1st March it’s an open gents v par event, Saturday 25th a gents open fourball event. A time sheet is in operation for all competitions at Portsalon Golf Club, contact 074 91 59459 for your tee time or go online at www.portsalongolfclub.com

Mulroy Winter Links

The final outing at Portsalon Golf Club for this season's Mulroy Links competition was staged on Saturday last and the results were as follows: In the nett section the winner was Tony Kingston (14) – 40 points BOT, Runner-up: Stephen Harris (15) – 40 points, Third: Conal Drislane (19) – 38 points. In the gross section the winner was Donal Callaghan Jnr (12) – 31 points, Runner-up: DP Logue (5) – 30 points, Third: Pauric Dunleavy (9) – 28 points.

The two remaining Mulroy Links events well be staged at Rosapenna Golf Resort on March 4th and 25th. Members are reminded that the time sheet is in operation so contact Rosapenna to confirm your time.

Results

The winner of the Wedesday open was Kieran Harte (15) 41 points BOT, Runner-up: Niall Blaney (26) 41 points, Gross: Colm McConigley (10) 30 gross BOT Third: Garrett Horkan (20) 39 points.

The winner of the members competition staged on Sunday was Patrick McDevitt (15) – 43 points Runner-up: Joe Coyle (6) – 42 points, Gross: Ryan McGettigan (5) – 30 points, Third: Kieran Barron (14) – 41 points BOT

Sympathy

The Captain Martin Blaney and members of Portsalon Golf Club would like to express their deepest sympathy to the family of the late Phil Murray who passed away recently. Ms Murray was a former past Lady Captain and member of Portsalon Golf Club. May she rest in peace.



Ballybofey and Stranorlar

What are they serving in those breakfasts at the Just Inn we are asking ourselves. Why are we asking? Well, on Sunday last, the proprietor of the Just Inn, Jonathan Brady, went up to B&S GC for a round of golf as he normally would do. No big deal, (normally), but this day was to be different.

After seven holes, Jonathan was level but when he came to the par 3, 8th hole (The Holy Well), playing 118m into a stiff breeze, uphill, he pulls out a 9 iron and before his playing partners could get to settle themselves, he struck the ball as sweet as he ever did with a lovely draw out over the bunker and back in, the ball took one bounce, checked and trickled in for a hole in one to leave him two under for the front nine. Being excited as one would expect, Jonathan had a wee slip of concentration on the tenth making a bogey, but hold on, after a humongous drive on the 11th hole with his new M2 Taylor Made Driver, leaving just over fifty yards to the pin, he takes out his 56° wedge and with a flick of the wrist the ball lands beside the pin and disappeared into the hole. EAGLE.... Jonathan held his nerves well and carded a brilliant level gross and 47 points. Just an other day at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club.

Results at Ballybofey and Stranorlar:

Tuesday, 14th Feb, 1st Nett: Jackie Rush (27) 42pts (bot), 2nd Nett: Michael McGlynn (18) 42pts (bot), Gross, Roger Campbell (6) 31pts, Senior: Denis O'Connor (24) 41pts

Saturday, 18th Feb, 1st Nett: Ryan Griffin (6) 42pts, 2nd Nett: Conor Sheridan (18) 41pts, Gross: Andy Parkinson (9) 26pts, 3rd Nett: Martin Lynch (13) 39pts

Sunday, 18th Feb, 1st Nett: Jonathan Brady (11) 47pts, 2nd Nett: Denis McClean (17) 41pts, Gross: Tony Griffin (10) 31pts, 3rd Nett: Dermot Bonner (11) 39pts (bot)

CSS for each of the above competitions was 66.

Usual Competitions this weekend.

B&S GC would like to thank all our members for the good pace of play and the good etiquette which is shown on our course. It's always important that the early morning groups set a good pace for those behind.

Last Man Standing:

With just three people left, we may see a winner this week. Keep an eye on our Facebook page.

Narin and Portnoo

The Captains' Drive-In will be held on March 4th and both Mr Kevin Gilgunn and Mrs Maureen Gildea hope everyone has a very enjoyable day, all proceeds on the day will go to charity.

Thanks again to all our sponsors for their continued support, it is very much appreciated

Results: Wednesday, 15th Feb. 1st Sean Mc Kenna (17) 38pts, 2nd Brendan Devenney (18) 36pts, Saturday/Sunday, 18th/19th, 1st Mickey Campbell (11) 37pts, 2nd Conal Keeney ( 17) 36pts, 3rd Eamonn McGill (9) 34pts b.o.t., Front Nine Seamus Ryan (14) 21pts, Back Nine Tony Cannon (24) 19pts, Cat A Kevin Patton (10) 33pts b.o.t., Cat B Sean Mc Kenna (17) 34pts, Cat C Brendan Devenney (18) 34pts

Fixtures: Open every Wednesday; On Saturday/Sunday, February 25th/26th, it's a Single Stableford competition.



North Western Golfing Alliance

The largest turn out of members this year competed on Saturday at Ballyliffin (Glashedy) Golf Club .

Opinions were divided as to why this was so. Was it the course's high ranking in the golf rankings or the friendly and welcoming staff? The weather was very pleasant although the strong wind made the playing conditions tricky, except for the three Strabane Golf Club members who managed to wrestle 40 points and above in the Nett section.

That man, the incoming Captain Brian McElhinney, was out on his own once again in the Gross section. To date he has dropped a stroke 7 times in 6 rounds but more than compensated for those blemishes with his 21 birdies. He gave away a stroke and then followed that up with 5 birdies. He was well clear at the 18th of his pursuers Damien Mooney and Michael McGeady. After 9 Michael was leading with 33, Brian on 35, Damien on 38 as was local assistant pro Sean Doherty.

Michael seemed rusty as he has played little golf in recent weeks as he is studying for his final exams in March. However, while he played par golf Brian was firing in birdies and Damien, who had 4 birdies on back, beat Michael on the break of tie on 1 under.

The nett was a revelation as three Strabane club members went ahead of the field. Three names who are no strangers to the winners enclosure went head to head. Eddie and Dennis had no less than 24 points on the front nine while Kevin languished 4 behind them on 20. In the end, Kevin finished with 44 points, a long time since an Alliance member had such a score.

In the gross, Golfer of the year Brian McElhinney had a facile win with one counting event to go. He is also leading in the Nett, some achievement for a plus 4 handicap golfer. He is on 37 and only Odran McGettigan, the captain, and Eddie McHugh who are both on 27 can catch him in the final counting event in Dunfanaghy Golf Club on 4th March. Both need to win and Brian not to get any points for them to deprive him of a singular victory to go with his win in the St. Patrick's Plate In Rosapenna Golf Club.

Results from Saturday:

Nett 1st Kevin Keegan (19) Strabane G.C. 44 Pts, 2nd Dennis Porter (12) Strabane G.C. 40 Pts b.o.t., 3rd Eddie McHugh (17) Strabane G.C. 40 Pts,

4th Brian McCarroll (6) North West G.C. 38 Pts b.o.t., 5th Paul Duffy (6) Faughan Valley G.C. 38 Pts.

Gross 1st Brian McElhinney (+4) North West G.C. 68, 2nd Damien Mooney (+2) 71 b.o.t., 3rd Michael McGeady (+2) 71, 4th Sean Doherty (scr) Ballyliffin G.C. 74, 5th Noel Callan (scr) Faughan Valley G.C. 75, 2’s K. Quigg, E. Margey and John G. McBride.



Letterkenny Ladies

The death of Mrs Phil Murray was learned of with great sadness last week. Phil was a past Lady Captain of both Letterkenny Golf Club and Portsalon Golf Club. The Ladies club would like to extend its sympathies to Phil’s husband, John and her family. May she rest in peace.

The Captains' drive-in is scheduled for next Sunday, February 26th. Registration from 10.30am with a shotgun start at 12 midday. We would like to wish Lady Captain Mary, Mr Captain Colin and President Danny every good wish for their year ahead.

A sincere thank you to all who supported the recently held fundraising Bingo - it was a very successful night.

Ballyliffen

It was a reasonably good weekend for a busy few days of golf in Ballyliffin.

The Friday Open was won by Maurice Burke [19] with 35pts. In 2nd place was Mark Howard [12] with 34pts. William Hunter[21] took 3rd place with 33pts.

In the Saturday Open Damian Gallagher [19] returned 47pts on the Old course to take 1st place. Poor old Gerry Reddin [12] returned 43pts which is normally enough to win but was only good enough for 2nd place this time. 9 handicapper Eugene Donaghy took 3rd with 41pts beating Paul Houghton [15] on the break of a tie who took 4th also with 41pts.

What can I say about the Gross man that hasn't already been said. Brendan Devlin [1] waltzed round for a 4 under par round of 67 giving him 40 gross pts.

Sunday was Glashedy Winter Classic No 8 on both courses in a day of two halves weather wise with most of the prizes going to the morning men with the weather being much better. On the Glashedy, the Low section was won by Marc Desmond [10] with 39pts, and in 2nd place was Ryan Doherty[4] with 37pts.

In the High section n 1st place was John Moore[16] with 39pts and in 2nd place was Philip Doherty [17] with 38pts. The Back Nines went to Liam Doherty [w] in the low section with 19pts and to James Carr in the High section with 19pts

On the Old links in the Low section coming out on top was Jimmy Clancy [11] with 39pts beating Liam Barron [13] into 2nd place also with 39pts. In the High section came the best score of the day Patrick J Doherty[21] with 42pts. In 2nd place was Brian Mc Gonagle [16] with 38pts. The Back Nines went to John Mc Feely in the Low section with 20 pts and to John K Farren with 20pts.

The Wednesday Society turned up a big score again. Jim Brown took 1st place with 45pts. In 2nd Place was Andy Mc Gonagle with 38pts edging out his playing partner Louis Walsh also with 38pts.

Fixtures:

Friday, 24th February, Open Competition on The Old Links

Saturday, 25th February, Open Competition on Glashedy Links

Sunday, 26th February, McColgan Cup onfined on The Old Links.

Cruit Island

Drizzle and poor visibility made scoring a little more difficult than usual. However, nobody told Brendan Ward that, as he followed up an opening 9 holes of 23pts with a solid 21pts. A very impressive show of golf from a man recovering from an injured shoulder.

Owenie Gallagher also showed that a break can do a world of good sometimes, shooting 39pts to take second place.

Result: 1st Brendan Ward 44pts, 2nd Owenie Gallagher 39pts, 3rd Robert Weherly 37pts, Front 9 Johndy Boyle 20pts, Back 9 Donal Boyle 20pts

With Owenie Gallagher and Johndy Boyle both in the prizes and John Hyland the new Golfer of the Year, we all await the Spring League Final.

With Owenie Gallagher's partner Cathal Doherty always being the man for big occasion we have a very exciting and close final coming up.

Look out on Cruit facebook site for our Winter League Quarter Final Draw. Please arrange the matches as soon as possible.

Anyone interested in joining our 100 club for 2017 please give their name to Captain Johndy Boyle, Declan Gillespie or John Hyland.

We are starting a new last man standing this weekend, and good luck to the three lads still playing out our last one.

North West

Tuesday Open Stableford

Visiting golfer Derek Wylie (Faughan Valley) returned an unmatched 41 points in the Open Stableford competition at North West on Tuesday to comfortably win the event. Stephen Stewart carded 39 points for 2nd on break of tie from Brian O'Sullivan also on 39.

Results: 1st Derek Wylie 41pts, 2nd Stephen Stewart 39pts b.o.t, 3rd Brian O'Sullivan 39pts

Confined Club Sweep, Saturday: It was a three way tie atop the leaderboard. Three golfers managed to score 37 points around the scenic coastal links with Conor Doherty (20)) coming out on top courtesy of a tie break on the back nine. His 20 points on the closing nine separated the trio and gave Conor the victory. Runner up on this occasion was Sean G O'Kane (19) ahead of third placed Lawerence Hegarty (20).

Captain's Drive

There are still a few tees available in this weekend's Captains' Drive in with Club Captain John Craig and Lady Captain Eileen Quigley driving into office this coming Sunday. The format is teams of four and tees can be booked by calling the shop on 0749361715.