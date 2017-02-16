National titles for Finn Valley AC

Finn Valley Athletic Club made the long journey to Waterford over the weekend to challenge for medals in the National Underage Development Cross Country championships.

Finn Valley fielded two teams at u 11 girls and u 17 boys, both of which posted memorable performances taking their respective team titles.

The u-17 boys were led home in impressive fashion by Ben Carr, the individual winner, supported by Lee Walsh, Karol McGinley, Donnachaidh Parkinson, Pauric McKelvey, Oran O'Donnell and Adam McGranaghan.

It continues a period of success for their coach, Castlefinn man Peader McGranaghan.



There was a win earlier for the Valley u-11 girls, led home by Glenswilly girl Sarah McGinley supported by Katie Dowds, Sara Conaghan, Leah McGonagle and Sara Alexander, coached by Rosemary Finn. So all in all, it was a worthwhile outing for both squads that will encourage them for the year ahead .