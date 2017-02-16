Cranford Athletic Club perform well in Waterford

All roads led to Waterford for the Cranford AC Athletes who took part in the National B's and Masters Cross Country Championships on what was a good but tough cross country course.

The two U-11 girls Clodagh Neely and Blathnaid Gallagher were first to take to the course and with over 120 girls starting, the girls didn't get a great start but both managed to move up the field battling to the end with Clodagh finishing in 25th position and Blathnaid in 77th. Both girls were counters in the Donegal team who finished in 4th place.

Aidan McFadden got off to a great start in the Boys U-11 and fought hard over this 1k race to finish well up the field in 41st position after a good finish.

Next up for Cranford was Johnny Trearty. Johnny's race was 1,500m and with conditions getting soft under ground he had to dig deep and finished well to come home in 71st position.

Molly Trearty was our only girl U-15. Molly got off to a good start and was never far from the leading group.

With 1,000m left Molly moved up the field and after a great finish came home in 12th position earning her a National medal so well done Molly.

Last up for Cranford was Bridie Trearty but by no means least. Bridie got off to a great start leading the race out of the blocks and settled well into a good position and kept pace with the lead pack throughout the tough 4K course.

With over 200 competitors of various age groups taking part, she fought to the end to keep a good position and was well rewarded when it was revealed she'd won a Bronze National medal in her age category.

Thanks to coaches Eamon Giles, Ernie McElhinney, Joe Boyce, Rose Gavaghan and Bridie Trearty for all their support and to all the parents who travelled with the athletes.