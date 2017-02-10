Captains hold their Drive-In at Portsalon Golf Club

The new golfing year is firmly up and running with plenty of activity on Donegal's courses.

Portsalon Club was the latest club to host it's Captain's Drive In last weekend. Best of luck to all at Portsalon for a successful 2017.

Meanwhile the Glencar Inn Golf Society in Letterkenny also recently hosted their first outing of 2017 and they've a new captain in place as well.

Here's a round-up of all the news from across the county.

Portsalon

Captains' Drive In: There was a large turnout to witness the 2017 Captains' drive in. The Captains were joined by the incoming club President Andy Boland. The competition on the day was a scramble and the winners were John Sweeney, Liam Blaney, Anne Speedie and James Duffy – 57.3 Runners-up: Mick McGlynn, D.P. Logue, Karen McGlinchey and Dermot Boyce – 57.8 Third: Cathal Toland, Chuck McTaggart, Damian McClafferty and Stuart Nicholl – 58.3 Following the golf the participants were treated to a welcome hot bowl of soup.

Events: On Saturday, February 11th it's an open fourball scramble (any combination) and on Sunday 12th a members competition. On Wednesday 15th it's an open gents v par event. A time sheet is in operation for all competitions at Portsalon Golf Club, contact 074 91 59459 for your tee time or go online at www.portsalongolfclub.com.

Sympathy: The Captain Martin Blaney and the members of Portsalon Golf Club would like to extend their deepest sympathy to Johnny Kelly on the sudden death of his sister. May she rest in peace.

North Western Alliance

The Alliance recommenced after the winter break with a visit to the Sandy Hills course in Rosapenna. The additional motivation for starting out again was that the St. Patrick's Plate was being played for. This plate was presented to the Alliance by the famous Jack Nicholas on behalf of the Walsh family from Carrigart.

It was a very cold day with an appreciable breeze making things very difficult. This was reflected in the scoring.

Brian McElhinney celebrated by winning the nett with a 2 under round, with the announcement that he is to become the Captain of the Alliance next season.

There is just no touching him at the moment. The fact that he is to play again on the tour next year is no surprise to those who have watched his progress in recent months.

In the Alliance prior to the weekend, he was 14 under par for all competitions. He had only dropped one stroke in four competitions. On Saturday, he dropped 2 strokes making it 3 in all for five competitions but he more than compensated for those lapses with 4 birdies.

So for five rounds he is now 16 under par and he has now had his handicap reduced to +4 .

In taking the nett, he also collected the St. Patrick's plate. Runner up was Maurice McGettigan whose brother, Odran, the current captain of the alliance, won it last year. Maurice was actually leading after 9 but faltered at 13, blanked 14 recovered well but the 18th proved too much for him as he blanked again while in the lead and Brian surged into the winning position by just one point .

Noel Callan won the Gross. He had what could be called an indifferent start with 6 strokes conceded to par after 8 holes. He showed his fighting spirit and his skilful golf in playing level par from the 8th to finish with a 5 over par 77. It was a tidy recovery with 10 pars and a birdie.

In the Golfer of the year Brian McElhinney is in a commanding position in both the Nett and Gross sections.

The next competition sees the Alliance return to the Inishowen Peninsula in a fortnight's time when they visit Ballyliffin golf club to play Glashedy links on February 18th.

Results of the Alliance outing to Rosapenna Golf Club on Saturday.

Nett 1st Brian McElhinney (+3) North West G.C 35pts.

2nd Maurice McGettigan (17) Strabane G.C. 34pts

3rd Delwyn Montgomery (11) North West G.C. 33pts b.o.t.

4th Conor McGettigan (9) Letterkenny G.C. 33pts b.o.t.

Gross: 1st Noel Callan (scr) Faughan Valley G.C. 77

2nd James Kelly (3) Foyle G.C. 80

3rd Sean Doherty (scr) Ballyliffin 83

4th Eugene Corry (10) Newtownstewart G.C. 87

2’s Brian and Brendan McCarroll and Jim Harley.



Dunfanaghy

It was another high scoring week. The weather is still holding out, a bit cold but with little wind you couldn’t ask for better playing conditions on the course.

Saturday also saw the start of the 6 Nations Rugby, shown on the new big screen. We have also started a sweep stake draw on the Ireland games every week they are playing so if you're not in 'ya kanna win'.(entry sheet behind bar).

It was a slow start on Sunday due to frost on the course in the morning but after a few cups of tea everyone set off. The star of the day was our very own Willie Wilkin who shot a brilliant 62 after being cut 2 shots the day before.

Results: Wednesday, 1st Feb, Open Stableford: 1st Declan Doherty 10 Strabane 40pts, 2nd Gordon Dickenson 27 Letterkenny 38pts.

Gross: Brendan Kelly 9 Dunfanaghy 29 Gross pts, 3rd John McGlynn 15 Letterkenny 36pts

Cat Paddy Hegarty 22 Dunfanaghy 36pts. Css 67

Saturday, 4th Feb Open Single Stableford 1st Joe Langan 19 Dunfanaghy 41pts, 2nd Willie Wilkin 18 Dunfanaghy 38pts, Css 66

Sunday, Feb 5th Spring Cup (Goy), 1st Willie Wilkin 16 62, 2nd James T Sweeney 16 63, Gross Niall Carroll 2 65, 3rd Gerard MCginley 12 64

Cat Paddy Hegarty 22 71, Css 67.

Rosapenna

Club Competition: The gents singles stroke played over the Coastguard Nine on Sunday was won by Peter Coyle with 32.5 nett, the runner up was Peadar Boyce with 33 nett bot.

Mulroy Links:

The first outing of 2017 took place at Portsalon last Saturday with the results as follows -

Nett Section

1st Cathal Toland (13) with 37 pts bot

2nd Noel McCormack (12) with 37 pts

3rd Oisin Friel (18) with 36 pts

Gross Section

1st Darragh McMenamin (4) with 29 gross pts bot

2nd Eamonn McDermott (6) with 29 gross pts

3rd Colm McConigley (10) with 24 gross pts

Two's - Darragh McMenamin

The next outing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18th at Portsalon. The last two outings of the 2016/17 season will both take place at Rosapenna on Saturday, March 4th and Saturda, March 25th. Please contact Portsalon Golf Links direct on 074-915-9459 re all tee time enquires for February 18th.

Captains Drive In:

The 2017 Ladies and Gents Captains Drive In will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18th. The format will be a four ball scramble, open draw, with tea/coffee and registration in the Golf Pavilion from 10am. The Captains will drive in at 11am and there will be a shotgun start at 11.30am.

Please ensure you have your name down no later than 10.45am on the morning if you intend on playing in the scramble.

Winter Scramble Series: The next Winter Scramble will take place this coming Saturday, Feb. 11th over the Sandy Hills Links. The final event will take place on Saturday, March 11th.

Gaoth Dobhair

Torthai Comórtas Club 3: Pol McCool 66, Michael O'Dwyer 67, Jerry McClafferty 67 BOT, Chead Naoi Michael Barry 33, Dara Naoi Con Friel 31 , Catagoir Brian Doherty 67, CSS: Saturday 68 - Sunday 69

The AGM was held on Friday night last where reports were given on all aspects of the club in 2016. Sincere thanks to Michael Doherty for all his hard work as captain over the past 12 months and best wishes to Piaras Coyle who takes over the reins for the coming year.

The full list of council members and their respective positions will be carried in next week’s notes after the first meeting of the new council on Monday night next.

Is feidir imirt ar an Satharn na ar an Domhnach.

Seniors at Cumann Gailf Ghaoth Dobhair took off on a high note last week, good turnout and excellent weather.

Rory Mangan made the most of the good conditions with a flying start.

1ú Rory Mangan, Bun a'leaca 36pts

2ra Hugh Mc Bride, Cnoc a'Stolaire 35pts

3ú Micheal Mhicí Ó Gallchóir, Coitín 34pts (B.O.T)

Béidh comórtas sinsearach na seachtaine seo ar lá amháin (Dé Máirt)

Gach seachtain eile seachtaine is feidir imirt Dé Máirt no Déardaoin

Team News: Sraith na Gaeltachta babtha 5 v Cruit (as baile) maidin De Satharn. Ádh môr ar Nigel agus a fhoireann.

Glencar Inn Society

The Glencar inn Golf Society in Letterkenny held its most prestigious start to the 2017 season with Jimmy Gleeson's Captain's Drive. We had a large crowd of 32 golfers at Dunfanaghy Golf Club.

New member Sean McGlinchey produced the winning score ahead of the long hitting Michael McElhinney while Sean Harley was third. The category prizes on the day were collected by Ed Margey (Cat 1), Shane Thompson (Cat 2), Brian Carney (Cat 3) Brian

Wilson (Cat 4).

The front 9 was captured by Martin Murray, and the back 9 by Jimmy McFadden.

We would like to thank Dunfanaghy Golf Club for the use of their

course on such a busy day.

North West

Results: 31st January, Tuesday Meal Deal: Michael Kelly (13) from Faughan Valley posted a competition winning 40 points in Tuesday's Meal Deal at North West. Michael amassed 23 points on the front nine and added a further 17 on the back nine to win by two from Hugh Doherty (17) with 38 points.

Club Sweep, 4th February: A solid 42 points secured a first win of the season for Trevor Henderson (15) at Lisfannon on Saturday. Trevor recorded ten pars and a birdie two on his card to win by a four stroke margin from Rory McLaughlin (12) on 38 points. Kevin O'Donnell (11) edged out Club President, Frank McHale on countback for third.

1st Trevor Henderson (15) 42pts

2nd Rory McLaughlin (12) 38pts

3rd Kevin O'Donnell (11) 36pts.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

The club is fast becoming renowned for the amount of pars and birdies it presents to the modern day golfer. The club is set up so as every level of golfer can come of the course feeling good about his/her game and the pars they picked up and the amount of birdie chances they created for themselves. Sure isn't that what golf is all about - enjoyment.

By the way, if you're not already a member of B&S GC join our Facebook page and you could win Greenfee Vouchers in our great promotions coming up to celebrate Sixty years of Golf in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club (Official). You can now also follow us on Twitter.

Well in our last week's notes, we saw the high standard that our fine golfers are setting and we all thought that would fade. Well were we wrong. Not only did it remain high, it even increased.

On Tuesday 31st, Trevor Robb had one of the best rounds of his life posting a magnificent 45pts collecting two 2s into the bargain while a few days later, Ruskey man Albert Brown also carded a, fantastic 45pts.. with 12 pars and a birdie on the third hole. Albert is growing more and more confident about his game and told me there is more to come.

Results: Tuesday, 31st January, 1st Nett: Trevor Robb (16) 45pts, 2nd Nett: Denis McClean (18) 42pts

Gross: Roger Campbell (6) 41pts

Saturday, 4th February, 1st Nett Albert Brown (14) 45pts, 2nd Nett Des Kelly (18) 41pts, Gross, Donough Cleary (5) 31pts, 3rd Nett: Seán Carlin (10) 40pts (bot)

Sunday, 5th February, 1st Nett: Joe Patton (27) 43pts, 2nd Nett Pauric McGeehan (13) 42pts (bot), Gross: Jonathan Brady (11) 31pts

Notes: Nexr week's quiz is in aid of the Friends of Letterkenny General Hospital. Sure come along for the craic. You might even win!

Last Man Standing: Only three left standing after last week, they are Brendan Alexander, Fiona McGinty and the young James (Tiger) Woods. Will someone collect €500 next week?



Letterkenny Ladies

The annual fundraising Bingo, hosted by the ladies club, will take place in the clubhouse next Monday night, February 13th starting at 7.30pm. Come along and enjoy this fun evening which is open to members and non-members.

Monica McDonagh was the most recent winner of the front 9 hole competition with 19pts, Cecilia Doran runner-up with 18pts.

A continuous 9 hole stableford competition will shortly be commencing with the best 3 cards to count.