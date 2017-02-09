A good day for Finn Valley AC at Ulsters

Finn Valley Athletic Club were busy over the weekend with their young brigade in Magherafelt for the Ulster indoor championships.

Many of those taking part qualified for the nationals with high hopes of national medals to build on last weekend.

It proved a challenge for officials with such a wide ranging programme, but the weekend was handled most capably.

It may be time to consider another venue for this annual meeting as cold conditions in the Magherafelt venue are problematic. Unfortunately there is no dedicated suitable venue for indoor athletics in Ulster and taking a leaf out of the recent North West Games held Athlone, possibly that venue could be considered.

Anyhow it was a good weekend for Donegal athletes in general with Valley, TírConnail and Lifford/Strabane most prominent.

An added welcome addition this year was the introduction of a number of events including javelin, discus etc .