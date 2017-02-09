Ulster indoors success for Letterkenny AC juveniles

Letterkenny Athletic Club had a number of Juveniles competing in the Ulster Indoor Track &Field Championships held over two days in the Indoor Arena in Magherafelt.

Overall a total of three gold, five silver, three bronze and three team silver medals were won. There were great performances from everyone and some PB's were recorded over the weekend.

Day 1 started well with Elvis Okoh taking silver in the U13 60m with a time of8.65.Emma Price made it to final in her u13 60 m race finishing 5th overall with a Pb of 8.92.

Phillip McGee won Silver in the U12 600m race. In the U14 Boys 800m Evan Keown ran a good time of 2.27.39 finishing 2nd taking home silver.

Ryan Canning is excelling in both track and field , taking silver in the U15 800m race with an excellent PB time of 2.12.51 and on Sunday Ryan won bronze in the U15 60m hurdle and was also part of winning U 16 Relay team who won silver.

Edward Grant won gold in the U19 Boys Shot Put with an incredible throw of 10.48

Nazeer Sharzad had a 5.62 distance in U19Boys Long Jump earning silver medal.

Michaela Galvin had an excellent jump of 4.21 in the U 14 Girls long jump earning her a gold medal.

Gemma McFadden took bronze in the U 15 Girls 1500m Race. David Smith also took Bronze in the Boys U16 800m. David secured a gold in the Boys U16 High jump.David was also part of the U 16Boys Relay team who took silver.

The U12 Girls teamof Amy Bonnar, Emma Gribben, Emma Price and Gillian Reynolds and the U12 Boys Relay Team of Peadar Robinson, Eoghan Farren, Billy McFeely and Charlie Robinson all won silver.

The U15 Boys won Bronze in the Relay the U 16 Boys won silver.

There were other great performances from Eoghan Farren who had Pbs in almost all his events. Rowan Smith finished 4th in the U13 High Jump. Oisin Farren finished 4th in the U16 1500m Race.Emma Gribben took 4th in the U 13 high jump.

Mollie Page finished 5th in the U15 1500m; Billy McFeely finished 4th in U 12 600m. Sean McFeely was in 5th place in the U14 800m, Oran Kelly 6th and Billy Black in 9th position.

Well done to everyone and thanks to the coaches, parents and volunteers over the weekend.