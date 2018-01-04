PIC SPECIAL: Las Vegas night with Four Masters

The dinner dance season has very much arrived for many of the GAA clubs around the county with many clubs reflecting on the past year and celebrating their successes at different levels.

This year the Four Masters GAA club in Donegal Town took a totally different approach and introduced a novel event which proved a great success for the club.

On a night that everybody was talking about Dylan “Blowin in the Wind” or even Shane McGowan’s “Fairytale”, the Four Masters kept it very local using Dungloe man Pat Gallagher’s “Las Vegas in the Hills of Donegal” as their theme.

Dom’s Pier 1 was professionally converted into a casino with all the trappings of Las Vegas - croupiers, dealers and no shortage of blackjack, roulette, poker tables.

The stalwarts of the Four Masters did themselves proud dressing up in their sparkling white shirts, bow ties and sequin waistcoats - a whole new image for the likes of Matt Shovelin, Tony Cornyn, Luke Keaney, Josh Lacey, Gerry Molloy, Joe Lacey to name but a few. Deborah Lacey, the chairperson of the club, looked the part herself in her own sequin number.

Different approach

She told the Democrat, “This year we decided to do something different and adopt a more casual approach where people could relax and mingle and enjoy themselves. There was a consensus that people didn’t want to be sitting down all night listening to speeches. Thankfully it all worked very well.”

In a short no speeches event, awards of recognition were presented and it was indeed a proud moment for some families - brother and sister Jamie and Rachel Crawford took top awards, Ryan O’Donnell, senior player of the year and for Deborah Lacey it was a special moment when she presented her son Karl with a mini Sam Maguire on his retirement from inter-county football and his dedication to the Four Masters which has spanned over 15 years.

Photos: Matt Britton