PIC SPECIAL: St. Catherine's Vocational School reunion

Students from St Catherine's Vocational School, Killybegs, from the period 1990 to 1995 gathered for a reunion over Christmas.

The wonderful night took place at Main Street 22 in Killybegs on Friday night last, December 29th.

More than 50 old school pals who began their second level life in 1990 at St Catherine's renewed acquaintances with friends, many of whom had travelled long distances to be there and many of those gathered hadn't seen each other in years.

Old stories and fond memories were exchanged at the reunion and those attending say they really enjoyed a great night.

There was lovely food for the occasion too and the former students were delighted with the effort put in by the organisers to ensure that a great night was had by all.

There was lots of talking and the odd yarn or two, some of the tales told seem to have grown a bit as the years rolled by, and the general view is that this group will have another reunion very soon!

Photos by Pauric McGinley