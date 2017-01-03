Kind hearted Donegal people hold New Year’s Day Walk and Run in aid of Crumlin Hospital

There was another fantastic turn-out for the annual Atlantic Drive Walk/Run in aid of Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin which took place on New Year's Day.

Last Year this walk raised €16398.74 and to date this walk has raised €283,792.74 for sick kids. With the money still coming in after Sunday's event, the amount raised still to be confirmed.

It was the 17th year of the charity walk and the event continues to go from strength to strength.

The walk began and ended at the Singing Pub where soup, sandwiches and treats were available for all those who took part.

Well done to all.