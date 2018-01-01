Polar bears show no fear in Mountcharles

Despite the arctic conditions this afternoon up on 60 brave souls plunged into the icy Atlantic at Mountcharles for their annual New Year's Day Swim in aid of the RNLI.

Blue skies and picturesque rainbows greeted the swimmers as they arrived on the pier watched by a large crowd - but nature struck with a vengeance letting them know who was boss.

As the swimmers emerged from the water the skies opened up with torrential hail and an icy wind to match but the great hot punch and homemade fruit cake supplied by the Donegal Dragons brought everybody back to life.

Departing, daily swimmer Lynn Temple of Magee quipped, "See you all here again in the morning!"