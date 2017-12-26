A great cause and a great attendance at the Creevy Pier Christmas Day swim

It's a tradition for me every year I have been taking photographs for the Democrat to take a spin down to Creevy and yesterday as always the welcome was warm, and the water cold - no big change there!

In fact, it was, in all my time covering this event, one of the better ones in terms of weather. There was no spare heat, but it was mild enough and the swimmers told me afterwards that the bonus was when they came out of the water that the air temperature was fine.

A great hour to spend, old friends gather on the pier every year to exchange Christmas greetings and catch up on the year gone by. The two charities to benefit this year were Motor Neurone Disease and North West Hospice. Well done to the swimmers, to the organisers and to those who came out to cheer them on. Enjoy the photos...