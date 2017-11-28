PHOTO GALLERY: Were you at the Donegal finals of Scór na nÓg on Friday night in Ballintra?

Scór na nÓg was a resounding success in Donegal this year with a total of 30 clubs taking part in the three semi finals which were held in Moville, Burtonport and Glenfin with large crowds in attendance at all venues.

St. Bridget’s hall in Ballintra was the venue for the county final of Scór na nÓg which was hosted by the local Naomh Bríd club who did an excellent job. The standard was high with strong competition in all categories.

Below are the winners who will represent Donegal in the Ulster semi finals in Galbally, Co. Tyrone this Sunday the 1st December at 3.00pm. Ádh mór orthú agus go néirigh go geal leo.

Rince Foirne: Naomh Adhamhnáin

Amhránaíocht Aonair: Naomh Conaill, Leah Mac Innes

Aithriseoireacht/Scéalaíocht

Recitation/Storytelling: Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Conor Ó Gallchóir

Ceol Uirlise: Bun a’ Phobail

Léiriú Stáitse: Gleann tSúilí

Baileád Ghrúpa: Naomh Adhamhnáin

Tráth na gCeisteanna - Naomh Columba

