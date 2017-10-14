GALLERY: Thousands of young people attend Donegal Road Safety Roadshow

Up to 3,000 students from across Donegal and Ulster travelled to Letterkenny during the week to take part in the annual Road Safe Road Show.

The event saw students from Donegal, Derry and Tyrone students gather in the Aura Leisure Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Road Safe Road Show is a unique event aimed at positively influencing the driving behaviour of young students as they start their driving careers. Among those from Donegal who attended were students from the twenty-seven post-primary schools in the county and six Youthreach centres.



Success

This year proved another great success in spreading the message of road safety.

Brian O’Donnell, Road Safety Officer for Donegal County Council stated: “We are delighted that so many schools support the Road Safe Show concept. This show gives us an incredible opportunity to deliver a challenging message which graphically illustrates the dangers young motorists can face, how quickly things can go wrong and how lives can be shattered. We believe that showing realistically what happens on our roads has a strong impact on the students who attend. I hope that after seeing the show, they realise that they are not indestructible, that they are more vulnerable on the roads and that they must respect the roads and other road users. I would like to express our sincere thanks to all the speakers involved for their continued commitment to the Road Safe Show”.



Message

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Gerry McMonagle said: “This is a very important event in our Road Safety Programme, and its value is in the positive and lasting impression it leaves on the young people who attend the show, they can see clearly that road traffic collisions affect many people, from the immediate family and friends to the emergency services who have to attend the horrific scenes. It is through educating our young people about the dangers that they can face on the roads that we can make a difference.”

Organisers say the show continues to receive excellent support from schools in Northern Ireland with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) assisting with the registration of over 900 students to attend from Derry and Tyrone.