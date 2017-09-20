Saoirse and Sharon's wheelchair 5k to raise awareness of Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus

A Ballyshannon man who has Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus has completed a demanding 5k wheelchair challenge alongside his support worker.

Saoirse Doyle, 19, wanted to raise awareness and raise funds for the condition, so he, and his support worker, Sharon O’Driscoll, who works for the Donegal Centre for Independent Living in Letterkenny, decided the 5k was the best way to do it.

The pair had been in training for about six weeks and with weather conditions last Saturday disimproving shortly after they started the 5k, the training and preparation proved invaluable.

In dry conditions they set out from Erne Print in Ballyshannon’s Portnason with their band of collectors and made their way into Ballyshannon, heading for the Bridgend roundabout and from there a really tough uphill push towards the Lakeside Centre, for their first 1.5k.

Conditions began to disimprove gradually, a misty rain falling, but that didn’t bother Saoirse or Sharon, although the climb towards the Lakeside was clearly a tough one.

When they made the climb the good news was that the turnaround was pretty much downhill before they would return to finish again at the Lakeside Centre.

They duly completed the challenge and all the training and planning was worth it.

“This has been a huge thing for Saoirse and he has been training very hard for this,” his parents, Dessie and Gabrielle told the Democrat. It was also quite a challenge for Sharon who had trained hard also in preparation for the 5k route. As well as raising awareness about the condition, Saoirse, is also raising funds for the voluntary organisation Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI), your support is asked for

Special thanks to all the collectors who supported the push on Saturday.You can still donate to the fundraising effort by donating to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pushittothelimit

Click the icon to view some great photos by Brian Drummond from Saturday's 5k.