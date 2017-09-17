All that Jazz goes down a storm in Dunfanaghy

The 10th annual Dunfanaghy Jazz and Blues Festival is continuing in the seaside town but already festival goers are saying it was one of the best ever.

The festival got off to a memorable start on Thursday evening when the Inishowen Gospel Choir performed a concert in Holy Trinity Church and this really was a very special night - the venue acoustically is superb and a packed audience loved it.

This was the first of two concerts in the church, a night later, Friday, In Their Thousands will play an intimate concert.

Elsewhere various venues resonated to the sound of great music and the weather on Sunday really added to the sense of occasion. Venues in Dunfanaghy, Marblehill and Creeslough all enjoyed great attendances and the 10th festival was a wonderful success.

Photos by Moses Alcorn.