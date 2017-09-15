GALLERY
PICTURE SPECIAL: Great night at Little Wishes Charity Ball tonight in Letterkenny
Tonight the Radisson Blue Hotel in Letterkenny hosted a wonderful Little Wishes Black Tie Ball for the Little Angels Special Needs School in Letterkenny and Make a Wish.
Here's a selection of photographs from a wonderful night, sent to us by Clive Wason who was working hard while a huge attendance was enjoying their night.
Great music too from Martin Orr and the Honky Tonk Heroes.
