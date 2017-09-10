Saturday night's RNLI Ball at the Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe is a huge success

Such was the demand for tickets at the RNLI Ball in the Waterfront Hotel on Saturday night, the hotel had to build on an extension to its luxurious ballroom - and this was no ordinary extension.

A solid marquee, draped in beautiful cream and white satin and chiffon and a custom built bar housed additional guests alongside the ballroom provided the ideal setting for what must rank as the biggest social event of the autumn.

The event was held to raise much needed funds for the Arranmore Lifeboat and enhance the general facilities of the service that is exceptionally important in an island community.

The coxswain of the RNLI on the island told the Democrat: “Anywhere along the coast the lifeboat is a vital service in the community but I suppose even more so in an island community.

“It is a totally voluntary organisation and this year we have already had around 34 cal louts. Things have improved a lot over the years and the emergency services work exceptionally closely together - the coast guard, rescue helicopters, gardaí, ambulance crews and mountain rescue. Today everything is much more co-ordinated.

“Tonight has been a great success - it is great to see such support not only from all over the county but from so many successful island people, now living in the UK taking the time to come back and support their own.”

Once again, Joseph McColgan, Martina Rafferty and Bengi Conmy of the Waterfront did a splendid job - full credit to the team at the Waterfront for their efforts.

