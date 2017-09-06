GALLERY: Letterkenny's Leo Cullen celebrates 90th birthday with family and friends

Well-known Letterkenny resident Leo Cullen was joined by a host of family and friends to celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday.

Leo was on of a respected family of 16 born in Long Lane in Newtoncunningham before he moved to Letterkenny.

A well-known painter and decorator with a passion of athletics, Leo was joined at the party by his family, friends and neighbours for an evening of fun.

Pictures by Brian McDaid.