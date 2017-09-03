IFA organised fodder arrives for flood hit farmers

Following the recent catastrophic flooding in Inishowen and across the border in neighbouring counties of Tyrone and Derry, some farmers in Inishowen got a much needed boost when fodder which had been organised by the Irish Farmers' Association, arrived at farms in Inishowen.

The IFA organised fodder arrived over the weekend at the farms of Buncrana and Carndonagh farmers who had lost fodder during the flooding.

Our photos include Seamus McDaid, IFA Branch Chairman Buncrana, Paul Doherty, Farmer, Francis Burns, IFA Enviromental Chairman, Paddy McLaughlin, Malin IFA, Jean Gamble and Maureen Gamble, Carndonagh IFA with the fodder organised by the IFA arriving at the farm of Paul Doherty, Carndonagh, flood damage victim a who lost his fodder and sheep when floods struck his farm on the 22nd of August.

Also included in the photos are Paul Monagle, Kevin O'Connor, O'Connor Transport and Francis Burns, IFA Enviromental Chairman.

Pictured also is Dan O'Gallagher as he unloads a load of fodder donated by David Creane, Co. Wexford and organised by the IFA arriving at the farm of Michael Gubbins, Buncrana who lost 106 bales of silage and his second cut of silage when flood's struck his farm on the 22nd of August.

Also included are Rory O'Shaughnessy, Driver, Michael Chance, Donegal IFA Chairman and Francis Burns, Donegal IFA Enviroment Chairman.

Michael Gubbins feeds some of the new fodder as Rory O'Shaughnessy, David Creane, Michael Chance, Donegal IFA Chairman, Cathal Gubbins and Francis Burns, Donegal IFA Enviormental Chairman watch the cattle tuck in.

Finally, Michael Gubbins show Rory O'Shaughnessy, David Creane, Michael Chance, Donegal IFA Chairman, Cathal Gubbins and Francis Burns, Donegal IFA Enviormental Chairman the height of the water in his cattle shed. All photos Clive Wasson.