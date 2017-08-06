Photo special from Donegal's big festival

As the focus at the Mary From Dungloe Festival turns to the crowning cabaret and the selection of the 2017 Mary From Dungloe, here's a quick look at some of the scenes from today's carnival parade and some of the many events we featured over the past few days.

All photos by Matt Britton.

From 7.30pm tonight the festival reaches a climax with Ionad Spoirt na Rossann the venue for the crowning cabaret. best of luck to all the Marys, they have been fantastic and it promises to be a great night with Daniel O'Donnell the compere.

All going well, the 2017 Mary From Dungloe is expected to be presented to the crowds on Main Street around midnight.