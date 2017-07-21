Picture special
GALLERY: First Donegal Wild Atlantic Way charity cycle a great success
Huge turn out for inaugural event
The first staging of the Letterkenny Cycling Club's Wild Atlantic Way Charity Cycle in Donegal attracted a large entry on Sunday.
The cycle replaces the Sligo to Letterkenny Cycle that came to an end last year after 26 years which saw it raise a huge amount of money for cancer research.
The four groups that will benefit from Sunday's event are Letterkenny Youth and Community Club, Donegal Community Counselling Service, Jack and Jill Foundation and Letterkenny Cycling Club Development Fund.
