GALLERY: First Donegal Wild Atlantic Way charity cycle a great success

Pat Ferry from the Four Masters Club at the start on Sunday in Letterkenny.

Paddy Delap giving a helping hand with the cycle on Sunday.

Paddy Curran, Martin Connolly and James McCauley at the start of the cycle on Sunday.

Pat Ferry from Milford gives our camera a wave at the start of the cycle on Sunday.

Fergal Greene and Kevin Gavigan from Cranford at the cycle on Sunday.

Christine and Frank Feeley from Ballybofey at the cycle on Sunday.

Young cyclists at the start of the race on Sunday in Letterkenny.

The Saddle Rock Cycling Group out in numbers on Sunday for the new cycle. Photos: Brian McDaid

The broom wagon heading out of Letterkenny on Sunday morning

Sgt Paul McGee gives a tumbs up at the start of the charity cycle on Sunday organised by the Letterkenny Cycling Club.

One of the organisers, Sean McCrudden, with Hughie Tinney at the start of the cycle in Sunday.

Jarlagh Duffy and Barry Keliher at the start of the cycle.